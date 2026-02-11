Malaga traffic: which ten provincial roads remain cut on Wednesday?

Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 16:07 Share

Malaga's provincial road network continues registering incident and cuts after the passage of two big storms last week.

According to the latest update from the provincial authority, the MA-6101 road at La Parrilla in Villanueva de Algaidas was the latest to be cut on Tuesday night due to the collapse of the roadbed.

Eight roads in the provincial network are currently closed to traffic, while two do not allow the passage of heavy vehicles.

Six of the roads are located in the Serranía de Ronda:

- MA-8401, from Benaoján to Cortes de la Frontera

- MA-8306, Benalauría

- MA-8302, Genalguacil

- MA-7402, Acinipo

The MA-7300 (from Igualeja to Pujerra) and the MA-8306, (Venta de la Leche) are only closed to heavy traffic.

In the Axarquía district, the MA-3102 (Colmenar) and the MA-4105 (from Canillas de Aceituno to Sedella) are closed.

Finally, in the Antequera district, the MA-6406 (Almargen) and the MA-6101 (Villanueva de Algaidas) remain closed.