Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Traffic

Malaga traffic: which ten provincial roads remain cut on Wednesday?

The latest to be cut is the MA-6101 at La Parrilla in Villanueva de Algaidas due to a collapse of the roadbed on Tuesday night

Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 16:07

Malaga's provincial road network continues registering incident and cuts after the passage of two big storms last week.

According to the latest update from the provincial authority, the MA-6101 road at La Parrilla in Villanueva de Algaidas was the latest to be cut on Tuesday night due to the collapse of the roadbed.

Eight roads in the provincial network are currently closed to traffic, while two do not allow the passage of heavy vehicles.

Six of the roads are located in the Serranía de Ronda:

- MA-8401, from Benaoján to Cortes de la Frontera

- MA-8306, Benalauría

- MA-8302, Genalguacil

- MA-7402, Acinipo

The MA-7300 (from Igualeja to Pujerra) and the MA-8306, (Venta de la Leche) are only closed to heavy traffic.

In the Axarquía district, the MA-3102 (Colmenar) and the MA-4105 (from Canillas de Aceituno to Sedella) are closed.

Finally, in the Antequera district, the MA-6406 (Almargen) and the MA-6101 (Villanueva de Algaidas) remain closed.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Urgent search for missing British girl, 15, in Torre del Mar
  2. 2 Mijas police arrest five and issue 74 drug reports in massive security sweep
  3. 3 Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts
  4. 4 Costa del Sol businessman praised for his continued support of 'butterfly skin' children
  5. 5 Vandals damage sculpture by renowned Torre del Mar artist
  6. 6 Torremolinos to launch high-tech digital tourist hub in La Carihuela
  7. 7 The hidden health cost of loneliness
  8. 8 Valentine's Day event in Mijas: memory tree and market to support dementia patients
  9. 9 Ministry for Equality announces symposium for older persons
  10. 10 Digital nomad accommodation complex to open in Torremolinos on Hotel

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga traffic: which ten provincial roads remain cut on Wednesday?

Malaga traffic: which ten provincial roads remain cut on Wednesday?