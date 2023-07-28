These are the next lane closures on the A-7 Costa del Sol coast road due to improvement works

Sur Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) is carrying out structural rehabilitation and road surface improvement works on the A-7 Mediterranean dual carriageway motorway, between kilometre points 1,013.145 and 1041.230, in the municipalities of Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella in the province of Malaga.

For this reason, and to guarantee the safety of workers and road users, from Monday 31 July at 00.01am (Sunday night) until Thursday 31 August at 6am, alternative lane closures will be made on both carriageways of the A-7.

The lane closures, as reported in a press release, will progressively advance depending on the work being carried out, leaving one lane open to traffic at all times.

This means that the normal traffic will be affected on Monday between 00.01am and 6am and from Monday to Friday between 10am on one day and 6am the following day.

There will be no lane closures between 6am and 10pm hours, nor at weekends.

Mitma also points out that, given the characteristics of the motorway, it will not be possible to provide alternative routes during the works.

During the period, work will be carried out to rehabilitate and improve the road surface and to replace the expansion joints in the various raised decks of the structures on the section in question.

Works in Capistrano tunnel, in Nerja

Likewise, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda is carrying out works to improve and modernise several tunnels on the A-7 motorway in the province of Malaga, including the Capistrano tunnel in Nerja.

For this reason, and to guarantee the safety of workers and users, from 10pm on Monday, 31 July until 6am on Friday, 4 August, alternate lanes will be closed daily, depending on the needs of the works, between kilometres 929.600 and 931.450 (increasing mileage) of the A-7.

These actions being carried out by Mitma are financed by the European Recovery Plan funds.