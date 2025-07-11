These are the movie theatres in Malaga province with two-euro tickets for the over 65s

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:25 Compartir

Spain's 'Cine Senior' programme will collaborate with 11 cinemas in Malaga province until June 2026 to offer tickets to see a movie for just two euros for people over the age of 65.

This is the third edition of the programme promoted by the Ministry of Culture. There is only one small catch: the screenings at such a low price are only available on Tuesdays.

Tickets can be purchased both at the ticket office of each cinema and online. A total of 397 cinemas have joined the programme across Spain. Here are the 11 establishments in Malaga province:

Malaga city

Multicines Rosaleda

Málaga Nostrum

Yelmo Cines Plaza Mayor

Yelmo Cines Vialia

Marbella

Kinépolis La Cañada

Vélez-Málaga

mk2 Cinesur El Ingenio

Fuengirola

mk2 Cinesur Miramar

Multicines Alfil

Antequera

Cines La Verónica

Rincón de la Victoria

Yelmo Cines Rincón de la Victoria

Ronda

Multicines Ronda