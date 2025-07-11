These are the movie theatres in Malaga province with two-euro tickets for the over 65s
The offer is part of Spain's 'Cine Senior' programme at 397 cinemas across the country, which runs until June 2026
Malaga
Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:25
Spain's 'Cine Senior' programme will collaborate with 11 cinemas in Malaga province until June 2026 to offer tickets to see a movie for just two euros for people over the age of 65.
This is the third edition of the programme promoted by the Ministry of Culture. There is only one small catch: the screenings at such a low price are only available on Tuesdays.
Tickets can be purchased both at the ticket office of each cinema and online. A total of 397 cinemas have joined the programme across Spain. Here are the 11 establishments in Malaga province:
Malaga city
Multicines Rosaleda
Málaga Nostrum
Yelmo Cines Plaza Mayor
Yelmo Cines Vialia
Marbella
Kinépolis La Cañada
Vélez-Málaga
mk2 Cinesur El Ingenio
Fuengirola
mk2 Cinesur Miramar
Multicines Alfil
Antequera
Cines La Verónica
Rincón de la Victoria
Yelmo Cines Rincón de la Victoria
Ronda
Multicines Ronda
