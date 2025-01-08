Last year ended with almost 30,000 recipients in Malaga receiving minimum living income benefit

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 13:26 Compartir

Malaga ended the year 2024 with 29,385 households receiving Spain's minimum living wage benefit - IMV Ingreso Mínimo Vital - on which 85,518 people live, according to figures from central government's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, which this Tuesday made public the data from the December payout for the year 2024. This figure is 5,000 more households than the number of recipients at the start of the year as, back in January, some 24,064 households were being paid this benefit in the province helping a total of 68,523 individuals.

Malaga province is therefore in third place in Andalucía for the highest number of households receiving this benefit that was swiftly implemented by the Spanish government in 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Only Seville, with more than 54,200 households receiving this benefit, and Cadiz, with 36,666 are worse off than Malaga.

For the whole of Andalucía the number of IMVs paid out is 213,080, making it the region in which the Social Security department pays out the most benefits of this type. In fact, Andalucía is home to practically one out of every three households in Spain receiving IMV. In other words, in the country as a whole there are 673,729 benefit recipients of which Andalucía's portion amounts to 213,080.

Bear in mind that Andalucía is the most populated region in Spain, with 8.65 million inhabitants as of 1 October 2024 according to the INE (Spain's national statistics institute). However, in terms of population headcount, it is followed by Catalonia with almost 8.1 million and Madrid with almost 7.1 million, although the number of Catalan and Madrid households receiving IMV is limited to 65,764 and 54,341 respectively.

Type of beneficiary household

As for the characteristics of households receiving IMV in Malaga province, the majority (21,490) are headed by a woman, compared with 7,895 households headed by a man. It is also striking that the type of household with the highest number of beneficiaries is the one comprising of a single adult: nearly 7,000 households, which is more than the number of single-parent households (those comprising an adult and at least one minor), which are slightly more than 5,500 in the province. However, the most numerous type of households to benefit are those made up of two adults with dependent minors, which number around 11,000. The rest of the households to which Social Security has recognised this right to the benefit (those made up of three or four adults, with or without dependent minors) number around 4,000.

Of the 85,518 beneficiaries, 51,510 are adults, while just over 34,000 are minors.

What exactly is the minimum living income benefit?

The minimum living income is a benefit aimed at preventing the risk of poverty and social exclusion of people who live alone or who are living together under one roof and lack basic economic resources to cover their needs. It seeks to guarantee a minimum level of income, so the benefit is granted to supplement the income that the family in question needs according to preset minimum living levels for that household type. For 2025, for example, it is 658.81 euros for a household of one person, 856.46 euros for a household of one adult and one minor or two adults and then around 1,500 euros for a household of one adult and four or more minors. This does not mean that Social Security will pay these amounts in all cases but, in the last case for example, if the adult earns 1,000 euros for his or her work, the IMV paid will be 500 euros to top up the family's income to 1,500 euros.

497.12 euros the average monthly IMV payment received by each beneficiary household in Malaga

As a result, in Malaga the average amount received by each household entitled to this benefit is 497.12 euros per month, a figure which is above the Spanish average of 470.70 euros and Andalucía's regional average of 440.65 euros. The highest figure in Andalucía is in Granada (517 euros), while the lowest is in Cordoba (386.16 euros). The highest in Spain, meanwhile, is in Navarre (663.50 euros). These figures depend on the size of households as well as the extent to which they need to supplement their own income.

Nearly 42,000 beneficiary households in Malaga since 2020

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration also reported on the number of beneficiaries since this benefit was introduced four and a half years ago. In Malaga there have been a total of 41,829 households, of which nearly 30,000 were receiving it last December. In those 41,829 homes live more than 120,000 people, with 51,239 of them being children. This has meant an investment of almost 640 million euros into the province.

Across Andalucía as a whole the total number of recipients since the introduction of this social policy has been 293,508 households in which nearly 900,000 people live. For all Spain some 943,620 families have received the minimum living income at some point since its launch in 2020, with more than 2.8 million people living in those homes, 1.2 million of whom are minors.