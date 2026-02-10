Malaga rail strike: Rush hour cancellations as CGT union extends protest

People crowding to board a Cercanías train in Malaga that ran as part of the minimum service on Monday.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 10:41 | Updated 10:47h.

The second day of rail strikes in Spain started in Malaga with the cancellation of several rush hour Cercanías trains.

The partial service suspension comes after the CGT minority union refused to sign the agreement between the Ministry of Transport and the majority unions on Monday.

According to passengers, the Malaga-Fuengirola trains at 5.55am, 6.50am and 7.10am, which many people use for work, did not run. In the opposite direction, the trains at 6.45am, 7.40am and 8am did not depart. The Álora-Malaga train at 8.53am also didn't run.

As CGT spokesperson in Malaga Miguel Montenegro said on Tuesday, the union will maintain the strike until 11 February. "These suppressions are motivated by the staff strike, in the face of the ministry's audacity in cancelling last night's decree on minimum services," he said.

Why did the CGT and other minority unions not sign the agreement?

Minority unions such as CGT and Sindicato Ferroviario (SF) did not join the majority unions in signing the agreement with the government. The CGT spokesperson described the decision as a "patch-up agreement" that does not answer their demands adequately.

Although the expected impact of the ongoing strike on residents was low in principle, it is clear the Cercanías C1 and C2 lines in Malaga are experiencing difficulties.

According to the minority unions, there is insufficient security personnel on trains and no clear protocols in the event of emergencies. They add that "precarious" working conditions will continue in subcontracted companies, with private operators short of resources, and that it is still unclear how the funds agreed for infrastructure maintenance will be allocated.