Malaga weather: Storm Nils expected to deliver one last blow on Friday

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 11:34 Share

Seven storms have crossed Malaga province so far this rainy season, but the latest spell forecast for Friday is expected to be a quicker, lighter burst than previous weeks.

The new weather front will be named Nils if meteorologists determine it to be a ‘great impact’ storm.

While Friday is expected to be the wettest day, it will not last as long as the phenomena that recently caused widespread flooding, evacuations, and road damage across the province.

Precipitation is expected in the days leading up to the weekend, particularly in the Serranía de Ronda. Experts warned that the ground in the westernmost part of the province is already saturated, leaving little capacity for the soil to absorb further rainfall.

The short burst of rain on 13 February could still bring significant accumulations. However, the clouds are expected to clear in time for Valentine’s Day on Saturday, which is forecast to be a sunny celebration.

The probability of rain in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol remains lower, according to SUR weather expert José Luis Escudero. While state meteorological agency Aemet has not yet activated any weather warnings, officials said they cannot be ruled out given the unpredictable nature of the front.

While Malaga city saw little rain on Monday, other areas recorded significant totals: 28mm in Genal (Jubrique), 25mm in the Guadiaro transfer, and 20.7mm in Pujerra.

Rivers are now gradually returning to their natural levels, and evacuated residents have begun returning to their homes. The cost of the weather, however, remains high. The provincial authority (Diputación) announced an initial allocation of 15 million euros to repair damaged road infrastructure - a figure expected to rise as technicians complete their assessments.

On a positive note, the storms have ended the period of serious drought. Even with dams releasing water for safety reasons, the province’s reservoirs contained 525 million cubic metres on Monday afternoon.

This is the highest level recorded in 13 years and provides enough water to supply a city of eight million inhabitants for an entire year.