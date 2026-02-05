Malaga floods: Serranía de Ronda land 'cannot absorb any more water'

Antonio M. Romero Enviado especial a la Serranía de Ronda Thursday, 5 February 2026, 13:02 Share

The Serranía de Ronda has reached a geological breaking point as saturated land fails to absorb another drop of water following the arrival of Storm Leonardo.

After two months of persistent rainfall, the ground across the mountain range is now so sodden that even minor streams have been transformed into torrents.

On Wednesday, the heaviest downpour of the winter pushed already full aquifers beyond their limits, leaving the landscape unable to contain the overflow.

Access to some roads remains partially or completely cut off due to landslide damage and fallen trees obstructing the passage. Some fields are waterlogged.

The only people who dared to cross road between Ronda and Jimera de Líbar on Wednesday were the police, civil protection, road maintenance, the fire brigade and journalists.

They were also among the few customers of the only establishment that remained open - La Morada, in Ronda's industrial area. Carlos, the owner, made sure they were fed, with enough energy to respond to emergencies.

Usually a topic of small talk, the weather had monopolised all conversations, with residents and journalists taking photos to record the storm. Local resident Rosario was taking photos of the La Ventilla stream throughout the day as proof that its level had not stopped rising.

The photo of the Tajo gorge, with water spectacularly rushing from under the bridge in Ronda, will remain in history.

Almost nobody walked on the streets of local villages, except for the odd tourist who had not understood that the weather was not inviting. People stayed at home and worked remotely, while restaurants, bars, shops and hotels closed their doors.

The emergency services had evacuated around 140 people in Cortes, Ronda, Estación de Jimera de Líbar and Cañete la Real. Around 300 people in different rural areas of the Serranía were trapped in their houses.

In view of the red alert approaching, on Tuesday the local authorities informed residents about how they could stay safe. The emergency services remained on alert throughout the night and during the day of 4 February, ready to respond to any incidents.

"We are at full capacity, but we are always on the lookout for any incidents that may occur," Mayor of Arriate Francisco Javier Anet said on Wednesday.

Many people stoically watched rivers and streams grow, aware that they had no control. "There is nothing to be done about the rain, it comes when it comes," local resident Manuela said.