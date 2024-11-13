Residents evacuated from Malaga neighbourhood as torrential rain is forecast between 2-4pm

Ignacio Lillo / Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:31

The flooding nightmare of 2020 is again looming over the Campanillas neighbourhood in Malaga city with the Junta de Andalucía ordering those living close to the banks of the river to evacuate.

It comes after around 3,000 people living in properties beside the Guadalhorce river were evacuated on Tuesday 12 November. Today, the Junta de Andalucía has ordered the same for those on the banks of the Campanillas river, which is a tributary of the Guadalhorce.

According to Malaga city council, this is due to the weather forecast, which predicts torrential rain between 2-4pm, which will mainly affect this area.

Nine Local Police patrols are helping carry out the urgent evacuation of these homes, according to sources. In this same area, the A-7054 road (kilometre four to seven, in both directions) has been closed off to traffic.

Emergency services have already been called on to help rescue a person trapped in their house in Calle Casilla del Carpinterio, which became flooded. At the same time, in Avenida Lope de Rueda, in Puerto de la Torre, police and firefighters rescued a person trapped in their vehicle.

Two serious floods hit Campanillas at the start of 2020, in January and March, which affected dozens of residents of the neighbourhood. Today, the water is returning with force to its nearby streams, while the sewers are once again overwhelmed and unable to handle the amount of water.