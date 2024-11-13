Around 3,000 people evacuated from properties near Guadalhorce river: 'The situation for Malaga province is one of extreme risk'

Matías Stuber Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 08:32

The Junta de Andalucía regional government's Minister of the Presidency Antonio Sanz made an unscheduled appearance at around eleven o'clock at night, an unusual time, to give information on the latest decisions taken by the authorities to warn people of the possible problems ahead of the new Dana weather system threatening Malaga. The red alert in which much of the province finds itself as of 10am this Wednesday morning justified the unusual action.

At the headquarters of 112 Andalucía in Malaga, where Sanz had travelled from Seville, he took the floor to raise awareness of the urgency for people to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel. "The situation for the province of Malaga is one of extreme risk," said Sanz.

As a result, some 3,000 people living in high-risk areas along the banks of the Guadalhorce river were evacuated from their homes. This task was apparently carried out with the collaboration of the corresponding town halls. They are mainly concentrated in the municipalities of Cártama and Álora, although some were also affected in Pizarra, Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande and Campanillas. "The important thing is that we are acting in advance and in a preventive manner. If you prevent and nothing happens, you get it right," said Sanz.

Many of those evacuated were reported to have found shelter with family and friends. However, the municipalities have provided places for people to spend the night in case they are needed.

Zoom Salvador Salas

Sanz, who insisted several times on "extreme caution and avoiding journeys that are not essential", also confirmed the suspension of classes in schools and colleges throughout the province for today. Finally it included Ronda, which had initially been left out. With the change to red alert, as Sanz made clear, this decision would be justified.

Related news Weather Junta suspends classes in all schools and colleges in Malaga province and activates Level 1 of emergency plan Ignacio Lillo

The minister also pointed out that the measures adopted have been based at all times on the reports that "have reached us throughout the day". Not only the Aemet forecast from Spain's state weather agency, the Junta also has received information from experts in the field. In this sense, Sanz also asked the population to "follow the official information" and called on them to avoid falling for hoaxes and information distributed on social media networks from unidentified sources.

Asked about recommendations for those who have to go to work today and whether it would be advisable to stay at home in these cases, Sanz again insisted on highlighting the risk situation. "As a minister, I am sounding a warning. It is up to others to take these decisions, in this case, to the companies. The alert we have issued affects the population as a whole," he concluded.