Water quality at city beaches declared 'excellent' by University of Malaga study

Two samples were collected and analysed from each beach - one from the sea and one from the shore

SUR

Malaga

Thursday, 17 July 2025, 16:23

The water quality of Malaga's beaches is rated "excellent", according to the results of the study carried out by the University of Malaga (UMA), commissioned by the city council's beaches department.

The aim of this study is to determine the current state and quality of the bathing water and the sediment on the shores of the city beaches. Two samples from each beach were collected prior to the start of the peak summer season as well as every 15 days following that first collection.

The results of the microbiological analysis show that the bathing quality of the water is "excellent".

The beaches that participated in the study are: Guadalmar, Sacaba, Misericordia, San Andrés, Malagueta, Morlaco, Baños del Carmen, Pedregalejo, El Palo, El Dedo, la Fábrica, Peñón del Cuervo and La Araña.

Distinctions

On top of this news, seven of Malaga's beaches have renewed their certificates for tourism quality and universal accessibility ('Q') and for sustainability ('S'): San Andrés, la Caleta, El Palo, El Dedo, La Misericordia, La Malagueta and Pedregalejo.

Malaga city council maintains its commitment to quality, sustainability, inclusivity and respect to the beach environment. These awards are reviewed every year and Malaga's beaches didn't break the trend this summer. In addition, seven beaches are flying the blue flag for environmental sustainability.

Also this year, Malaga's beaches have received a special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities. The Misericordia, Malagueta and Pedregalejo beaches have received the Ecoplayas badge.

