Malaga weather forecast: how Storm Nils will affect the Costa del Sol this Valentine's Day

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 14:48 Share

The eighth high-impact storm of the winter is on its way to Malaga province, bringing an Arctic air mass that is expected to send temperatures plummeting.

Named ‘Nils’ by the French meteorological services, the storm is forecast to enter Spain from the south of France between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to local weather expert José Luis Escudero, the full extent of the impact on Malaga will become clearer on Wednesday. Current forecasts suggest that while Nils will be lighter than recent storms Leonardo and Marta, it remains a significant threat.

The highest rainfall accumulations are once again expected in the Serranía de Ronda (40mm), with up to 30mm forecast for the foothills of the western Costa del Sol and between 10mm and 20mm elsewhere in the province.

The new storm will have a lighter impact than previous ones, with a maximum of around 40mm in the Serranía

The defining feature of Storm Nils will be strong gusts of wind, particularly on Friday. Unlike previous fronts, this storm is expected to bring thunderstorms, primarily affecting the interior, Antequera, and the Axarquía.

Malaga city, however, is expected to escape the worst of the rain.

The weather on Valentine's weekend

The skies will clear over the weekend, especially in Malaga and the Costa del Sol, where the sun will shine. At the same time, however, temperatures will drop.

After a few spring-like days, with a maximum temperature of up to 22C and a minimum of 18C, nighttime temperatures over the weekend will drop to 9C in Malaga city.

Daytime temperatures will not change as much, with a maximum between 18 and 20C.

The change will be much more drastic in the interior of the province, with 4C in Ronda on Saturday night and only 10C during the day. The amplitude is even bigger on Sunday, with 2C minimum and 14C maximum.

The good news is that the weather will start stabilising from Monday, with no rain in sight and higher temperatures. The Costa del Sol will live up to its name.