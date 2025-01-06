Eleven thousand Malaga university students received an average of 3,700 euros in state funding during last academic year

F.G. Alonso Monday, 6 January 2025, 13:36

University students entitled to a grant from Spain's ministry of education received an average of 3,730 euros in government funding in the last academic year. The number of students receiving grants fell for the third consecutive academic year. This figure contrasts, however, with a sustained increase in the amount of funding, which in the last academic year reached an all-time record, both in terms of total aid received by University of Malaga (UMA) students (just over 41 million) and in terms of the average amount received by scholarship holders (3,730 euros).

According to data provided by the UMA, some 11,042 students received scholarships from the Ministry of Education in the last academic year 2023/24, which is 675 fewer than in the previous academic year. However, the total amount of aid (without taking into account tuition fees, which are not paid by scholarship holders) amounted to 41,192,098 euros, an increase of 2 million compared to the previous year. Thus, the average amount of aid per grant holder was 3,730 euros, 388 more than the average for the previous academic year.

This notable difference is explained by the significant increase in grants in the last calls for applications. The fixed amount linked to residence has experienced a significant increase of more than 55% with respect to previous years: students who have to change residence in order to carry out their studies receive a grant of 2,500 euros. A universal allowance of 400 euros has also been established for the first time for pupils with specific educational support needs.

Regarding the variable amount of the scholarships, the minimum amount of 60 euros will remain the same as before, but the maximum amount can reach up to 2,500 euros.

There are no changes to the fixed amount linked to income, which remains at 1,700 euros, and the fixed amount linked to academic excellence, which ranges between 50 and 125 euros depending on the student's record.

In 2022 the Ministry of Education brought forward the call for applications for grants to March, which until then took place during the summer months. The aim of this change in the calendar is to bring forward the grant administration process so that the vast majority of applicants can find out, before the start of the school year, whether they will be eligible for a scholarship.

The study grant (university or non-university) has two components, a fixed part and a variable part. The fixed components include the enrolment grant, which covers the credits for which the student is enrolling for the first time, a fixed amount linked to the family income of 1,700 euros, a fixed amount linked to residence, in the case of students who live in a different town or city (2,500 euros) and, finally, an amount that varies between 50 and 125 euros depending on the results achieved by the student (academic excellence).

The variable amount, with a minimum of 60 euros, distributes the amount left over from the total scholarship budget according to the average mark of the student's academic record and family income. In some cases, where there is a low income and good academic results, it could be up to a further 2,500 euros.

Applicants must meet certain financial and academic requirements. In the financial requirements, the income obtained by the family unit is assessed, as well as certain elements related to assets, such as capital gains, capital gains or property owned.

The academic requirements vary depending on whether the student is enrolling in the first year or in subsequent years. In the case of first-year students, they must enrol for 60 credits (the full course) and have an average mark of five in the entrance exam. For second and subsequent years, the requirements are somewhat different depending on the subject area. In all cases you must enrol for 60 credits. For science, engineering and architecture students are required to pass at least 65% of the credits enrolled in the previous year; in health sciences, 80% of the credits and 90% in the case of students of social and legal sciences, arts and humanities.

Other levels of education

The Ministry of Education's study grants can be applied for by both university and non-university students of non-compulsory studies, i.e. Bachillerato (baccalaureate), vocational training, music or dance conservatories, etc. These grants for non-university studies are managed by the regional department for education. In the case of students in the province of Malaga, 32,036 applications were processed in the last academic year, of which 20,267 were granted and 11,578 rejected. The Junta de Andalucía also manages the call for applications for grants for students with educational support needs. In this academic year, 8,602 applications were processed, of which 7,504 were approved.