Malaga city council greenlights first phase of €30m CaixaForum complex

Car park on which the Caixaforum centre will be built, opposite the provincial police station in Malaga.

Paco Griñán Málaga Thursday, 12 February 2026, 11:59

Malaga city council has approved the first phase of development of the future multi-purpose CaixaForum centre, located in Plaza Manuel Azaña and opposite the provincial police station.

The first stage, with a budget of 623,150 euros (Spanish tax IVA included) and a six-month-deadline, includes the adaptation of green spaces that will surround the building.

A €30 million architectural landmark for 2027

This task, approved by various institutions and authorities, precedes the municipal licence for the construction of the building, the total budget for which reaches 30 million euros. The plan is for CaixaForum Malaga to open in 2027, but there could be further delays.

Promoted by Fundación 'la Caixa' and designed by Felipe Pich-Aguilera and Teresa Batlle, the art, culture, education and science centre will have a roof the shape of a water drop.

What to expect inside CaixaForum Malaga

The development of the plot will integrate surrounding streets (Luis Francisco Pallardo Peinado, Virgen de la Cabeza, Don Quijote, Juan Carlos Onetti), new access points and public spaces.

The green area will eventually host the open-air activities of the centre. It will include new tree plantings and irrigation systems.

The building itself will have two large exhibition halls, an auditorium and multi-purpose spaces on the first floor. It will also have an immersive room, an educational space, a café-restaurant and an accessible bookshop on the ground floor. There will be a car park in the basement.

Fundación 'la Caixa' obtained a licence for the plot of land from the city council in December 2025. According to the agreement, the city has granted the land for 55 years, with the possibility of extension to a maximum of 75 years.