An extended water drop: This is what the new 30-million-euro CaixaForum culture, art, education and science complex in Malaga will look like

Francisco Griñán Malaga Sunday, 14 January 2024, 21:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A gigantic drop of water spread out on its roof. This will be the great architectural feature of the CaixaForum Málaga building in Malaga city, which will open its doors in 2026 on the plot of land located in Plaza Manuel Azaña and opposite the provincial police station.

The presentation of the project and a scale model took place last Thursday at a press conference in the Salón de los Espejos at Malaga city hall and with a cloth covering the image of the future cultural centre of La Caixa foundation in the capital of the Costa del Sol. The big moment came when the president of the promoting institution, Isidro Fainé, and the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, uncovered the large mural that revealed the structure of a large avant-garde building. Designed by the architect Felipe Pich-Aguilera and Teresa Batlle it is destined to become one of Malaga's architectural icons. The drop also alludes to the importance of water in relation to climate change and the current drought period.

"This building tries to express something that art has been warning about for some time and that is that there is a more fluid relationship between the building and nature, so the CaixaForum Málaga tries to express this reconfiguration that progress and the environment are complementary terms," Pich-Aguilera said.

The architect predicted that this emblematic construction will be a "new landmark in the city" based on the idea of "creating a place and improving it to produce a positive impact on its surroundings".

Organic shape

Under the organic shape of a drop of water that will serve as a roof, CaixaForum Málaga will have 9,400 square metres dedicated to culture, art, education and science. The innovative building will have two large exhibition halls, an auditorium and multi-purpose spaces on the first floor. It will also have an immersive room, an educational space, a café-restaurant and an accessible bookshop on the ground floor. There will also be a car park in the basement. This unique architectural structure will have a large outdoor green area surrounding the building and will transform the area by being open to the public for outdoor activities. The exhibition halls will be suspended over this landscaped space.

The estimated investment by the La Caixa foundation is 30 million euros, to which will be added an annual budget of five million euros for the development of activities. In this way, the future cultural centre plans to organise six major exhibitions a year, as well as 1,500 art, film, music, dance and performance activities. With this project, Malaga joins six other Spanish cities that have a Caixa auditorium: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Zaragoza, Seville and Palma. But, from an architectural point of view, the "CaixaForum Málaga will be the most unique of the CaixaForums in Spain. It is pure magic and a hymn to life," the president of La Caixa foundation said at the event.