Biggest strike against counterfeit goods on the Costa del Sol: 30 arrested and 25,000 items seized

Friday, 8 November 2024

National Police and Local Police officers Malaga have jointly carried out the largest operation ever undertaken in the province against a distribution network of counterfeit goods, seizing some 25,000 articles of clothing, leather goods and accessories. The total weight reached eight tonnes, with products that infringe the industrial property rights of various prestigious brands. The searches were carried out in more than 20 warehouses on the Guadalhorce industrial estate in Malaga city, and around 30 people who ran these businesses were arrested.

Initially, back in the spring, a plainclothes patrol assigned to the investigation and protection group (GIP) of the Malaga Local Police force detected a suspicious transaction at the door of a warehouse in the Guadalhorce industrial estate, specifically, in Calle Esteban Salazar Chapela. They sprang into action and identified the parties involved, inspecting the bags they were carrying. They contained sportswear, football kits, branded bags, purses and sunglasses, apparently all counterfeit.

Once the information was gathered, a surveillance operation was set up around the warehouse in question. After months of intense and arduous work, it was established that the unit was a logistical distribution centre for counterfeit goods. It supplied the products to other wholesale businesses dedicated to the sale to the final consumer and to small businesses.

Once the suspicions about the warehouses were corroborated, the investigators established that they were part of a distribution network of goods that infringed registration and patent rights, which is a crime against industrial property according to the criminal code in force.

The economic crimes group II of the Malaga provincial police station and the investigation and protection group of the Local Police designed a joint operation - made up of more than 40 officers - with the aim of inspecting establishments open to the public in the aforementioned industrial estate, with the aim of detecting and seizing counterfeit products.

Finally, 31 people involved in the sale and distribution of the counterfeit goods were arrested for committing crimes against industrial property.