More than two hundred incidents, evacuations, rescue operations and a flooded school in Malaga province

The worst of storm Francis seems to have passed in the province of Malaga, although its most intense aftermath between Sunday and Monday left around a hundred more incidents - totalling 216 since it began to wreak havoc on 4 December. The red warning for "extreme risk" was deactivated at midnight on Monday.

The balance sheet drawn up by the regional government of Andalucía (the Junta) includes incidents due to flooding, road closures and rescue operations. These include the flooding of the Santo Tomás de Aquino school in Estepona; the collapse of a bridge on the Grande river due to overflowing in Coín; and the collapse of a retaining wall at a building in Monda, which forced the evacuation of 12 families living there.

The provincial authority has informed that a fire brigade team from Coín went to Calle Marbella in Monda after the partial collapse of the wall, which caused the sudden entry of water, mud and stones that swept away two houses on the ground floor of the block. Fortunately, the residents were not inside, so no personal injuries were reported.

According to the same sources, the firefighters made holes in the lower areas of the exterior walls "to quickly drain the accumulated water" and "prevent the flooding of the garages". However, due to the damage to the building and the risk that the rest of the wall could give way, the 18 residents of the 16 homes in the block were evacuated. The owners of a prefabricated house attached to the building were also evacuated. All of them were taken to Hotel El Castillo, where they spent the night under municipal care and monitoring.

At the same time, the technical services have begun to assess the state of the building's structure in order to determine whether the rains have caused damage that could compromise its safety and whether it will be necessary to take further measures in the coming days. The emergency services have been removing mud and belongings from the site.

Several rescues were also carried out overnight in the municipality of Cártama after the Fahala river overflowed. Among them were a man who had been sleeping in a lorry and several tenants of two rural properties that were flooded. In Alhaurín de la Torre, the occupants of a car had to be assisted after it became trapped due to the overflow of the Acebuchal stream. No one was injured. Earlier on Monday morning, a woman also had to be rescued after becoming trapped in her vehicle in a tunnel at Malaga Airport, on Avenida Comandante García Morato, which had been closed because of deep standing water.

Also in the province, the Manilva river overflowed, forcing the closure of access roads to the area and leaving the municipalities between Manilva and Casares cut off. In Ojén, a landslide in the La Mairena residential development has made the area inaccessible until clearance work and the removal of fallen rocks are completed.

In terms of traffic, the Malaga metro line 2, which was suspended on Sunday, was restored first thing on Monday morning, while 15 roads remained cut or with limited traffic due to the passage of the storm. Completely cut were MA-5401 in Casarabonela; A-7057 in Estación de Cártama; and MA-3304 in Alhaurín el Grande.

Regional minister for emergencies Antonio Sanz has called for caution: "Despite the improvement in the weather, I ask for maximum caution because the situation of watercourses and rivers is still complicated, even though the rain has stopped. For example, at this hour the Grande river in Las Millanas, Malaga, is at a red level of risk. The Álamo in Benalup (Cadiz) is now at level 2, amber, and the Guadalhorce at level 1, yellow." According to Sanz, this latest wet spell has been of "historic magnitude". "In 24 hours, the reservoir has received an amount of water equivalent to five months' demand for the whole of the Campo de Gibraltar," he said.