Fuengirola river swells and leaves fords and crossing areas impassable

José Carlos García Mijas Sunday, 4 January 2026, 19:23 Share

This weekend's heavy rains have caused the river Fuengirola to rise significantly, which has meant that numerous fords and crossing points around the river in the municipality of Mijas are no longer passable.

Once the nationalweather agency Aemet issued a red weather warning for the Costa del Sol, Mijas town hall advised people to avoid "fords and flood crossings", in areas such as Entrerríos, Atalaya and the riverbeds associated with the Fuengirola river and secondary streams, due to the fact that "the water level can rise quickly and unpredictably".

Some of these points are completely covered with water and impassable, and the town hall has cut off access. At the mouth of the river, in Fuengirola, the river park is practically completely covered, with the water level even exceeding the access steps. Urrban furniture was partially covered and the force of the water dragged with it branches and vegetation debris. Fuengirola town hall has closed the access areas to the park.

In Mijas at around 4pm the town hall set up the old Costa del Sol racecourse as a temporary shelter for animals that may be at risk. Municipal staff are already on site to attend to and coordinate the reception with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and welfare of the animals. This measure, which was activated last weekend, is designed for horses and livestock, although it is open to any animal, including dogs.

The Mijas fire fighting service had carried out ten interventions related to the rain by 4pm, three of them for fallen trees in Las Lagunas and La Cala that generated a risk to traffic and one for the detachment of part of the roof of a house in Las Lagunas, among others.