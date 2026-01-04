Mobile phone alarms ring again: Malaga area under red warning for heavy rain

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Sunday, 4 January 2026, 16:45 Share

This Sunday the mobile phone alarms went off again in Malaga province. The amber weather warning for rain was in place until 2.42pm when the, the national weathey agency Aemet activated the red warning for "extraordinary risk" for rain, which will remain in force until 11.59pm today.

The (noisy) mobile phone alarms went off again as a way of warning the population. The Civil Protection ES-Alert system was activated to warn the local people and visitors to the area.

The red warning affects the areas of Sol (including Malaga and Costa del Sol) and Guadalhorce where an accumulated rainfall of 120 mm is expected in 12 hours. The heaviest rainfall, says the agency, is expected in the western half of the region. Meanwhile, Ronda continues to be under yellow warning also for rain until 9pm. In this area the weather agency notes an accumulated rainfall in one hour of 15 mm.

For its part, Malaga city council has suspended this Sunday's Three Wise Men festivities in the districts of Ciudad Jardín, Málaga Este and Bailén Miraflores, as announced on social media. Likewise, the street light shows in Calle Larios and the videomapping in the Cathedral have also been suspended due to the red warning. In addition, as reported by the city hall, the municipal museums, Alcazaba and Gibralfaro are closed and the screenings at the Albéniz cinema and this evening's show at the Cervantes Theatre have been cancelled.

Es-Alert system

This is the fourth time that the Es-Alert system, designed to warn of serious situations, has been activated in Malaga. A loud intermittent beep is sent to the mobile phone accompanied by a text message from the Civil Protection department informing of the situation. The first time was in November 2024 due to heavy rains, the second time last March in the region of Ronda. The third occasion was activated last Saturday 27 December.

The message sent to mobile phones warns of an extraordinary risk due to rain and recommends avoiding unnecessary journeys, not crossing flood zones and respecting all traffic closures. It is also advisable to follow the recommendations of Civil Protection and, in case of emergency, to call 112. In addition, the importance of not carrying out activities in and around watercourses has been stressed. At the same time, it has been insisted that if you are in a flood zone you should look for higher areas or go up to higher floors.

27 municipalities

The Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA) has sent this mass message, Es-Alert, to the 27 municipalities that make up the Sol and Guadalhorce meteorological region in the province of Malaga. The alert has been sent once the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised to red - extraordinary danger - the warning for rain in this area, as reported by the emergency services.

The message has been received on any mobile phone located in Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almogía, Álora, Alozaina, Benahavís, Benalmádena, Carratraca, Cártama, Casarabonela, Casares, Coín, Estepona, Fuengirola, Guaro, Istán, Malaga, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Monda, Ojén, Pizarra, Tolox, Valle de Abdalajís, Yunquera and Torremolinos.