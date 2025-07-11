Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Warm 'terral' wind set to blow in Malaga this weekend after another torrid night on the Costa del Sol

The mercury is expected to hit a maximum of 36C in the province after not dropping below 25 degrees during the night and early hours of the morning

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 11 July 2025, 09:30

The warm inland 'terral' wind is set to blow in Malaga province this weekend. However, temperatures are not expected to exceed 36C, even though the Costa del Sol experienced another torrid night on Thursday, with temperatures not dropping below 25C.

According to local weather expert José Luis Escodero, the 'terral' will mostly be present this Friday and Saturday, bringing "not very high temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong gusts of wind".

Maximum temperatures of 34 and 36C will be reached in the Guadalhorce valley and in some parts of Malaga city, such as Campanillas, Churriana, the airport and Teatinos.

The rise of temperatures this Friday in Malaga city will not be very pronounced, with maximum values going from the 31C recorded on Thursday to 36C.

