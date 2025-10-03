SUR in English looks back at how the Costa del Sol has changed in 40 years The special 80-page supplement marking this newspaper's fortieth anniversary is available from today, Friday 3 October, at the usual distribution points

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 14:31 | Updated 14:42h. Share

This newspaper finally brings an end to several months of 40th anniversary celebrations with a special supplement available from this Friday, 3 October, at the usual distribution outlets.

The special edition looks back at 40 years of change on the Costa del Sol with a selection of photographs of key locations taken from the SUR image library from the 1980s.

These photographs have been published side by side photos of the same location, but taken this year, showing how the Costa del Sol has developed over the last four decades.

Some of the changes are welcomed, others may not be, but without a doubt, change has taken place. In the modern photos there are more buildings and traffic lines, while in others, the buildings may look the same, but the people and the vehicles outside them give away that time has passed.

In 80 pages, we want to demonstrate how Malaga has evolved in the last four decades.

If you haven't done so already, pick up your copy of the special supplement, which is available at the usual outlets alongside the SUR in English newspaper.