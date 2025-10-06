Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Monday, 6 October 2025, 10:59 | Updated 13:22h. Share

Back in the eighties tourists flocked to a very different Costa del Sol. Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola have been growing and improving to accommodate visitors, becoming the modern towns they are today.

Marbella Marbella's old town An attractive image of the past

Now Then Old town Marbella, then and now. SUR/Josele

One will no longer witness bulls rampaging through the narrow streets of Marbella’s old town during times of fiesta, but little has changed in this picturesque area over the years. It has always played an essential role in the town’s life and economy, and is still attractive to visitors and tourists due to the abundance of trendy artisan shops and traditional taverns that have sprung up over time. However, the streets remain a postcard image of whitewashed houses and apartments with wrought iron balconies and overflowing flower pots, a quintessential image of romantic Andalucía.

The old town has been largely pedestrianised over several decades, with significant transformations occurring in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

At the heart of the old town is Plaza de los Naranjos (known as orange square) which dates back to 1485. The town hall received much criticism from local residents and business owners in 2021, when it began renovation work on the iconic square. This was due to the fact that a variety of trees and shrubs were uprooted and replaced with seasonally changing floral displays. The new layout also reduced the space available for the outside tables of the bars and restaurants.

Marbella Marbella's welcome arch The landmark that became the symbol of Marbella

Now Then The Arco de Bienvenida was constructed in 1991. SUR/Josele

The Arco de Bienvenida (welcome arch), which stands majestically on Avenida de Severo Ochoa in Marbella, was constructed in 1991 and it has since served as a prominent landmark, greeting visitors arriving via the N-340. The arch, which has completely changed the image of this main road into Marbella, was built with whitewashed stone to give a boost to the elegant and stylish image of this popular Costa del Sol town.

Commissioned by Marbella town hall during the tenure of mayor Jesús Gil, this arch has become an iconic symbol of the town.

In 1993, the construction was further embellished with a system of LED lights to enhance its visibility at night.

In 2020, the council launched a project to preserve the stability of the structure to guarantee the safety of drivers, while also applying a protective treatment with water-repellent chemicals to prevent future changes in colour.

Today, it continues to be a significant cultural and architectural feature of Marbella, embodying its warm hospitality and rich heritage.

Marbella Nagüeles quarry, Marbella A natural auditorium under the stars

Now Then The first concert that the Starlite festival venue held was in 2012. SUR

Prior to becoming the iconic Starlite festival venue, the Nagüeles quarry site near Marbella was an industrial limestone quarry that supplied stone for the construction of several projects along the Costa del Sol, including Marbella’s parish church. It ceased its industrial operations in the early 1980s, when it began to be repurposed as an open-air concert venue. In 1983, Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe organised the first concert in the quarry featuring Julio Iglesias and Plácido Domingo, using its dramatic rock face and acoustics to create a natural auditorium under the stars.

It would be more than 30 years before Starlite Occident began using the then abandoned quarry as a venue for its boutique music festival. The development was driven by the founding organisers, who financed the transformation of the quarry into a state-of-the-art live music venue. The project included the installation of the infrastructure, acoustics, lighting, seating and amenities to support the festival’s operations. The first festival took place in 2012 and it has since welcomed some of the world’s most renowned bands and musicians.

Mijas Mijas Pueblo A town hall with distinctive Andalusian charm

Now Then Mijas Pueblo town hall was originally where the folk museum is now located. The new building was built in 1987. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

The current Mijas Pueblo town hall building was built in 1987 to replace the old municipal headquarters, which was constructed around 1912. The current building has been renovated several times over the years, but retains a distinctive whitewashed façade typical of Andalusian architecture, with balconies and a distinctive clockface, and a traditional Moorish-style interior patio with arches and a central fountain.

The main transformation has taken place in front of the building, Plaza Virgen de la Peña, where, along with palm trees, shrubs and plants, a bronze statue of a donkey was installed in 2011 to highlight the town’s association with these domesticated animals.

The council’s foreign residents’ department, the first of its kind in Spain, was relocated to the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas in the same year.

In 2015, another redevelopment of this popular square began, a project that was finished the following year. In order to boost local commerce in this nerve centre of the town, the project, part of a 4.7-million-euro initiative to modernise the historic centre, included pedestrianising the square.

IDILIQ believes that every action, big or small, shapes a sustainable future. Our dedication to the environment and the communities we serve drives everything we do, including initiatives like the IDILIQ Foundation and Kind Holidays. Mijas Mijas Pueblo Expansive renovation project to transform an old orchard plot

Now Then The ambitious project to level out the land was launched towards the end of the 1970s. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

The once abandoned plot of land behind the town hall in Mijas Pueblo has been completely redeveloped since the 1980s. An ambitious project to completely level out the area to link it to Plaza Virgen de la Peña was launched towards the end of the 1970s on what was once a steep drop that led to a large plot of undeveloped land dotted with orchard plots.

Prior to this, the area was unpaved and lacked the current layout and amenities. Towards the end of the 1980s, the mayor at the time, Antonio Maldonado, took charge of urbanising the land. The renovation project completely transformed this large open space, with steps leading down to cobblestone pathways with seating, shaded areas and landscaping.

Numerous trees were also planted, which completely changed the image of this space, as part of the council’s reforestation plan. In 2016, a panoramic elevator was installed next to the Virgen de la Peña multi-story car park, located next to the town hall, to facilitate access to the lower level behind the municipal building, a project that cost almost 250,000 euros.

Mijas Mijas Pueblo A charming square that maintains its original aesthetic

Now Then The charming Plaza de la Constitución. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

Located in the heart of Mijas Pueblo, the charming Plaza de la Constitución has always been a favourite spot for both locals and tourists. This corner of the square has changed little over the years, although the post office was relocated more than 25 years ago. The elderly day centre however, is still in service today, more than 40 years after it first opened.

The current fountain was made by a Sevillian sculptor named Galiano, which, along with the benches, was sculptured with stones swept away by the flood on 2 November 1884 (as indicated by the inscription on the fountain).

In 2016, the town hall announced a 300,000-euro project for the complete renovation of the square, which was finished in August 2017. The project was among the first to be carried out in the municipality under the umbrella of citizen participation. This initiative allowed local residents to vote on what they wanted to do with the area, and almost all voted for the ‘not to touch the structure’ option. Hence, today, it maintains its original aesthetic.

Fuengirola A rainforest reborn Fuengirola's journey from zoo to Bioparc

Now Then

At the end of the last century, Fuengirola’s zoo was a small and conventional place, much like many others across Europe. It had iron cages, outdated facilities and a focus on display rather than animal welfare. But in 1999 a story of transformation began that would turn it into an international benchmark in conservation and habitat design: the arrival of the Spanish company Rain Forest, managers of the Bioparc centres.

Architects, biologists, vets, landscapers and designers worked together on an ambitious project: to recreate the world’s tropical ecosystems as faithfully as possible. In 2001, Bioparc Fuengirola opened its doors, a pioneering space in Europe with a double mission: to protect biodiversity and move visitors emotionally.

The park didn’t stop evolving after that first opening. In 2003, the Southeast Asia zone was unveiled, where orangutans, Sumatran tigers and Malayan tapirs live among temples inspired by Angkor. In 2010 ,the centre officially adopted the name Bioparc Fuengirola, cementing its new identity. In 2014, came the Indo-Pacific expansion, home to Komodo dragons, giant tortoises and hornbills. And in 2018, the latest phase began: the recreation of the rainforests of Central and South America, completed in June 2024 after an investment of almost ten million euros.

The most recent expansion has been a major step forward. Inspired by Magellan and Elcano’s first circumnavigation, the new space blends nature, art and history. Covering more than 2,800 m², it features aquariums, museum-style exhibition rooms, an underwater tunnel and a 14-metre aviary crowned by a full-scale Mayan pyramid.

Today Bioparc Fuengirola is much more than an animal park. It’s a cultural, scientific and emotional space dedicated to protecting endangered species, and since 2001 it has welcomed more than five million visitors. With 22,000 m² of grounds, it offers leisure with a purpose, raising awareness while providing families with a unique experience.

From an old city zoo to a green lung, Bioparc Fuengirola shows how Rain Forest’s vision, set in motion a quarter of a century ago, has become a lasting legacy. It’s a place where animals, nature and people live in harmony, reminding us of the urgent need to protect biodiversity.

Fuengirola Avenida Jesús Santos Rein Elegant avenue. Horses' heads that made a splash

Now Then The iconic 'horse fountain' was created in 2015 by Malaga sculptor Charo García. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

In the 1980s, Avenida Jesús Santos Rein - the main thoroughfare stretching from the fairground in Los Boliches to the Cercanías train station in central Fuengirola - was a broad, open avenue that lacked distinctive character. The renovation work carried out in 2015 transformed the thoroughfare into an elegant avenue lined with trees and a central reservation planted with hedgerows and palms.

The most striking embellishment to this avenue was the ‘horse fountain’, located on the junction with Calle Maestra Ángeles Aspiazu.The Fuente de Los Caballos de Agua is a striking sculpture featuring the heads of three horses that appear to be drinking the water from the fountain.

Installed in the spring of 2015, it was part of the town’s urban redevelopment tied to the second phase of the Parque Fluvial, which included the construction of a new roundabout featuring this fountain. This impressive piece was created by Malaga sculptor Charo García Arraiza, an artist responsible for several large sculptures in the town.

Fuengirola Salon Varietés Four decades of entertaining the local foreign community

Now Then The Salon Varietés theatre is a pleasant place to enjoy a show. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

The much-loved theatre in Fuengirola is celebrating 40 years of entertaining the English-speaking community of the Costa del Sol this year. The group’s productions were first staged in the Hotel Las Palmeras. However, in 1985, the lease on the old cinema became available and, after raising sufficient funds, The English-speaking Players Association (Thespa) acquired the building and named it the Salón Varietés Theatre. The façade of the building is virtually the same as it was 40 years ago, although an outside patio with awnings was added to expand the seating of the inside bar area.

The interior of the theatre is also virtually the same as when it opened, although slight renovations were necessary in 2022 after a fire broke out causing damage to the house and stage area.

The area around the theatre has also not changed greatly over the last four decades, although the town hall renovated the small square outside the theatre several years ago, installing a seagull water feature and several small trees to make the area more attractive.

Fuengirola River park An ambitious project to create a spectacular river park and leisure space

Now Then The renovation of the river path has made this area a popular spot for tourists. SUR

The banks of the Fuengirola river, also known as Río Gomerano, have changed greatly over the last 40 years. What was once a simple footpath along the muddy banks of the river has been transformed beyond recognition. The lower section of the river was declared a site of community interest due to its ecological value in 2006.

The construction of the Parque Fluvial, one of the most visited places by locals and tourists alike, would further change this area. Covering an area of almost 75,000 square metres, the park, the first phase of which was inaugurated in October 2011 (the second phase opened in July 2015), is a large green space located at the mouth of the river and next to important landmarks such as Sohail castle.

At the time, the creation of this large river park was one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by the local authority of this Costa del Sol municipality.

The project involved converting the river as it flows through the town in order to make this unique leisure and recreation space, which had an investment of around three million euros.

Fuengirola Fairground An expanding space to host the town's fairs and markets

Now Then The fairground in Fuengirola was inaugurated in 1984 and renovated in 2005. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

Inaugurated in 1984, the fairground in Fuengirola was initially used to host the ever-expanding Feria del Rosario, held each year in October in honour of town’s patron. At this time, the area was underdeveloped, whereas today, the fairground is overshadowed by large-scale development undertaken to cater for the town’s expanding population.

During the renovation of the space in 2005, sculptures of Andalusian symbols were installed on the roundabouts - each named after famous bullfighters - on Calle Recinto Ferial.

For the last 30 years, this space has also hosted an international fair, which started out as Feria de los Pueblos, but as the the participating countries increased, it was renamed La Feria Internacional de los Países. This event attracts hundreds of thousands of the Costa’s foreign residents.

The fairground also hosts the popular Tuesday market and the Saturday second-hand market, both of which were initiated in 1994, emerging, according to the town hall, from “the initiative of foreign residents”.

Fuengirola Fuengirola Intelligent technology for smart bus service

Now Then The central bus terminal offers numerous lines to other towns in the province. SUR/Pedro J. Quero

Fuengirola buses and the services they offer have changed greatly over the last 40 years.

The buses have gone from what some local residents and visitors remember as “bone shakers” that rarely turned up on time, to air-conditioned vehicles with electronic information panels that are adapted for those with mobility problems.

The bus service also employs modern technology like mobile phone apps and smart bus stops that offer information like the time the bus is expected to arrive.

The central bus terminal offers numerous lines to other towns in the province, like Marbella, Mijas, Benalmádena, Torremolinos and Malaga city, among others.

The average price of a single journey ticket on the urban service in Fuengirola during the mid-1980s would have cost around 40 pesetas (0.25 euros).

Although this has risen to around 1.50 euros today, the local council has introduced several card options for regular users that reduce the cost of the journey considerably, as well as, in May 2023, making the urban buses free to registered residents.