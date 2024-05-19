Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guests at last year's Top International Business presentation. Salvador Salas
SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with guide and awards
Business

SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with guide and awards

The Top International Business Guide, part of this newspaper's commitment to linking communities and supporting local ventures, will be presented next week in Benalmádena

SUR In English

Malaga.

Sunday, 19 May 2024, 14:09

Compartir

Following the success of the inaugural edition last year, SUR in English is currently preparing its second Top International Business Guide and Awards. With the aim to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain, the guide will feature firms in a wide range of sectors and industries. Healthcare, education, banking, real estate and technology are among the sections in this year's guide, which will be published inside SUR in English and online on 31 May.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have at hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

To launch the guide, SUR in English will be hosting a networking evening on 28 May at Holiday World Benalmádena Costa at which the Top International Business Awards will be presented. After 40 years on the Costa del Sol, SUR in English will once again be stressing its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".

The guide will be published inside SUR in English and online on 31 May.
The guide will be published inside SUR in English and online on 31 May.

There is no doubt that the international community on the Costa del Sol does business and does it very well. People of different nationalities left their countries of origin to start a new life in Spain and that new life often involved an exciting business venture. Meanwhile Spanish firms already successful in the area adapted their products to be able to cater for the growing international community. And all this has contributed to create a vibrant and successful business environment this newspaper wants to celebrate.

For more information about featuring a business in the guide or to attend the networking event, contact David Andrews on dandrews@diariosur.es or call 952649638.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga Airport prepares an air taxi service with pilotless drones
  2. 2 Private and shared pools can officially fill up from 1 June
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to consult residents over future of tram
  4. 4 Benalmádena holds meeting to respond to requests and suggestions of tourism sector
  5. 5 'More than 50 countries have consuls in Malaga, representing 1.5 billion people'
  6. 6 Eleven-year-old British youngster makes impact on La Voz Kids talent show
  7. 7 More than 300 kilos of illegal fruit and 200 counterfeit items seized in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Abelló collection: works never seen before in Spain on show in Malaga
  9. 9 Brazil legends Ronaldo and Julio Baptista set to head up new project at Estepona
  10. 10 Urgent appeal to raise funds to build new dog shelter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad