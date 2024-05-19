SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with guide and awards

SUR In English Malaga. Sunday, 19 May 2024, 14:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

Following the success of the inaugural edition last year, SUR in English is currently preparing its second Top International Business Guide and Awards. With the aim to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain, the guide will feature firms in a wide range of sectors and industries. Healthcare, education, banking, real estate and technology are among the sections in this year's guide, which will be published inside SUR in English and online on 31 May.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have at hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

To launch the guide, SUR in English will be hosting a networking evening on 28 May at Holiday World Benalmádena Costa at which the Top International Business Awards will be presented. After 40 years on the Costa del Sol, SUR in English will once again be stressing its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".

There is no doubt that the international community on the Costa del Sol does business and does it very well. People of different nationalities left their countries of origin to start a new life in Spain and that new life often involved an exciting business venture. Meanwhile Spanish firms already successful in the area adapted their products to be able to cater for the growing international community. And all this has contributed to create a vibrant and successful business environment this newspaper wants to celebrate.

For more information about featuring a business in the guide or to attend the networking event, contact David Andrews on dandrews@diariosur.es or call 952649638.