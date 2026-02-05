Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Flooded streets in Malaga province town on 4 February. Ñito Salas
Weather

Malaga weather: strong winds take over as primary weather concern on Thursday

Rain is possible on Friday and throughout the weekend, when the province expects a new storm

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:07

The risk of heavy rainfall considerably drops in the province Malaga on Thursday - a short break before a new storm arrives over the weekend.

While the Serranía de Ronda and the west of the Costa del Sol (Marbella, Estepona and Manilva) have not seen the last of storm Leonardo, the province will be more at risk of strong winds than rainfall.

Malaga city will once again be spared the adverse weather, but the already soaked ground in other areas in the west and in the interior of the province are susceptible to landslides and falling trees.

This is why the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for gusts from the west of up to 80km/h. The coast is also under a warning for westerly winds of 50 to 60km/h and waves of two to three metres.

Although the accumulation of rain will be significantly lower than on Thursday (40mm in 12 hours), the fact that the ground cannot absorb any more water is what causes concern. This increases the risk of overflowing rivers and floods.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint to be restored to its former glory
  3. 3 Vélez-Málaga approves construction of 198 homes
  4. 4 Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather
  5. 5 David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga
  6. 6 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development
  7. 7 Stolen Severiano Ballesteros statue found cut into pieces in Cantabria
  8. 8 Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga
  9. 9 Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara
  10. 10 Malaga Guitar Experience 2026: Torremolinos to host free luthier fair and concerts

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga weather: strong winds take over as primary weather concern on Thursday

Malaga weather: strong winds take over as primary weather concern on Thursday