Malaga weather: strong winds take over as primary weather concern on Thursday

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 5 February 2026, 10:07

The risk of heavy rainfall considerably drops in the province Malaga on Thursday - a short break before a new storm arrives over the weekend.

While the Serranía de Ronda and the west of the Costa del Sol (Marbella, Estepona and Manilva) have not seen the last of storm Leonardo, the province will be more at risk of strong winds than rainfall.

Malaga city will once again be spared the adverse weather, but the already soaked ground in other areas in the west and in the interior of the province are susceptible to landslides and falling trees.

This is why the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for gusts from the west of up to 80km/h. The coast is also under a warning for westerly winds of 50 to 60km/h and waves of two to three metres.

Although the accumulation of rain will be significantly lower than on Thursday (40mm in 12 hours), the fact that the ground cannot absorb any more water is what causes concern. This increases the risk of overflowing rivers and floods.