Storm Kristin: Trains suspended and villages cut off as 90km/h winds batter Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 13:53 Share

MALAGA province has been hit by a trail of destruction today as Storm Kristin toppled trees, suspended major rail links, and left inland communities isolated.

The storm, which swept in on Wednesday to replace Storm Joseph, has triggered an amber weather warning across the region. While no injuries have been reported, the material damage is extensive across the Serranía de Ronda, the Costa del Sol, and the Axarquia district.

State railway infrastructure company Adif has had to interrupt train traffic on the Bobadilla-Algeciras line between Jimena and Castellar due to several trees falling onto the tracks. The Antequera-Cordoba line passing through Puente Genil has also been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

86 km/h was the strongest wind gust measured in Ronda on Wednesday

Residents of the Serranía de Ronda have reported power cuts and lack of mobile phone coverage in several municipalities. The Aemet station in Ronda recorded a maximum wind speed of 86km/h at 7.50am on Wednesday morning.

The MA-8302 road has been cut due to several fallen trees and rocks, and also because of the overflown Almarchal river.

Storm Kristin cuts off Genalguacil residents

The village of Genalguacil has been effectively cut off, with Mayor Miguel Ángel Herrera confirming that access roads toward both Jubrique and Estepona are blocked by fallen debris and flooding.

In addition, several residents have not been able to enter or leave their farms because the rivers have been overflowing.

Herrer said that he has been warning of the risk of roadside trees falling and that he has been asking for support due to the maintenance company not being able to keep up with the work.

The road between Puerto Saúco and Setenil is also cut off due to a fallen tree. In the same area of the Serranía, storm Kristin is causing landslides and material damage.

The Axarquia district has faced the brunt of the coastal surge. In Torrox, advertising panels and urban infrastructure were flattened by the wind, while powerful waves have significantly eroded beaches in Algarrobo Costa and Rincón de la Victoria.

In light of the amber wind alert, Malaga city council ordered the closure of around 20 parks and gardens.

Regional minister of emergencies Antonio Sanz has suspended all outdoor sports and educational activities.

The state meteorological agency has extended the amber warnings for wind, rain and coastal phenomena until 3pm on Wednesday.

The most notable warnings concern accumulated rainfall of up to 80mm and maximum gusts of 90km/h in the Serranía de Ronda, the latter specifically in the western part of the area.

Meanwhile, winds of up to 90km/h are also expected along the coast. Aemet has also forecast a sea storm from west and south-west, with gusts of 60 to 80km/h and three- to four-metre waves.