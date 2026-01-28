Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

BREAKING: Malaga city closes parks on Wednesday due to amber wind warning

Authorities advise against walking near parks, including the botanic garden, and call for extreme caution

Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 11:53

Malaga city has ordered the closure of all parks, including the La Concepción botanic garden, in light of the amber warning for strong winds on Wednesday.

After state meteorological agency Aemet raised the warning to amber, the city council temporarily closed and cut access to the parks and gardens in:

- City centre: Hospital Noble, Alfonso XII, San Miguel and Parque de Málaga

- Este district: El Morlaco and Alberto Suárez 'Pipi'

- Ciudad Jardín: La Alegría and La Concepción

- Bailén Miraflores: Parque del Norte

- Cruz del Humilladero: San Rafael and Picasso

- Carretera de Cádiz: Huelin, Parque del Oeste, María Luisa and Litoral

- Teatinos: Laguna de la Barrera, Héroes del Combate and Parque del Cine

The local authorities have called for extreme caution and advised against walking near these areas.

The amber warning for strong winds, with gusts of up to 90km/h, will remain in force from 6am to 3pm.

