Spain's Met Office issues yellow and amber alerts for high temperatures in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 14:47

August will arrive in Malaga province in style, at least as far as the thermometer is concerned. The holiday month par excellence will start with an amber alert (risk warning) with a high probability (40-70%) that a strong episode of the hot 'terral' weather phenomenon will raise the mercury above 42C, especially in the inland parts of the Guadalhorce valley (in municipalities such as Coín and Álora).

Meanwhile, in Malaga city and other areas of the Costa del Sol where the warm wind leaves its mark, the temperature will exceed 39C according to the forecast from Spain's Met Office (Aemet). The weather warning will be activated between 1pm and 9pm on the first of August.

The active weather alerts for the south of Spain on 1 August. Aemet

But there is more. Aemet's weather alert map will colour the whole of Malaga province. Along with Malaga city, the western Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley, Antequera will also have the same level of weather warning (amber), only in this case it will be activated from tomorrow, 31 July, with forecast highs of 40C, although "locally it could reach 41 degrees", as on Thursday.

In the case of Ronda there will be two days with yellow warnings, between 39 and 40 degrees expected. Meanwhile, the region with the "milder" temperatures, within the limits of this heatwave scenario, will be Axarquia, where the maximum temperature forecast will be 38C.