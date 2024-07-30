Weather experts warn high evening temperatures will result in 'hellish nights' in Andalucía

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 18:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Watch out, because heatwave is on its way. A mass of torrid hot air from North Africa will trigger a rise in the mercury in the next few hours. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has already issued a special heat wave warning for the "high and stifling temperatures" that will be recorded between now and Thursday. And, at night, there will be no respite. Experts from the Meteored portal warn the extreme nighttime heat will leave "hellish nights" in the Andalucía region. Sleep then will be difficult. "The temperature will not drop below 30C between sunset and sunrise in many places," Meteored warns.

In areas to the east and southeast, the air mass at around 1,500 metres will be among the warmest ever seen, hovering at around 30-32C. This will result in extremely high daytime and nighttime temperatures in parts of the Mediterranean," added Duncan Wingen of Meteored. He noted: "Torrid nights are those where the mercury doesn't drop below 25C, so they have a high impact on health and are difficult to cope with. In the region, this expert expects particularly difficult nights on Wednesday in Jaén and Almeria province. Aemet forecasts minimum temperatures of 26C in these provinces. They will be followed closely by Malaga, where the mercury will not fall below 25 degrees.

According to the regional delegate of Aemet, Juan de Dios del Pino, Andalucía will say goodbye to July with a progressive rise in temperatures from Wednesday. The good news is that the first weekend of August will bring some relief, with a drop "of two or three degrees across the region" due to the entry of a westerly wind.

In the meantime, tomorrow (Wednesday) all eight provinces of Andalucía will be under a heat warning between 1pm and 9pm.

On Thursday the scenario will be very similar, with all eight provinces under a high temperature warning until 9pm, when the sweltering heat is expected to finally subside and the mercury will start to drop.