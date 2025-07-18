Spain will propose Malaga as headquarters of the European Customs Authority

Montero and De la Torre greet each other outside the UMA.

The Spanish government will propose Malaga as the seat of the European Customs Authority - a decentralised body of the EU, which is due to be created in 2026.

Spain's deputy PM and minister of finance María Jesús Montero has accepted Malaga's candidacy and will present it to the European Commission. The idea is for the Costa del Sol capital to be at the forefront in the field of customs. "We are confident that this city meets all the requirements and standards of excellence in this area," said Montero.

The European Customs Authority (EUCA) will be part of the core legislation of the customs reform package presented by the European Commission on 17 May 2023.

This body will create, maintain and manage a single electronic system for EU customs

The EUCA will be responsible for the creation, maintenance and management of a customs data hub - a single electronic system for customs procedures in the EU.

Government support for Malaga

Once all the proposals for the hub's headquarters are presented, the European Parliament will vote and choose a city. The Spanish candidacy highlights the technical and logistical conditions offered by Malaga and the province.

The capital of the Costa del Sol, with its extensive fibre optic coverage through 5,000 kilometres cable with different connections to Europe, is one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructures in the country.

Over the last decade, Malaga city has aspired to be the centre of various international events and bodies. However, some of the goals have not been achieved, such as the 2016 Cultural Capital, the 2027 European Youth Capital, the Medicines Agency and the 2027 International Expo.

According to Montero, central government is constantly working on supporting Malaga's name and progress, with projects that aim to make the Costa del Sol a "world spearhead" in semiconductor and nanotechnology research through the creation of the IMEC centre at the TechPark. In addition, there are investments worth millions of euros in infrastructure, transport, energy and connectivity that focus on the Andalusian city.