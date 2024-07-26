Small towns in Malaga province to receive 11.8 million for drought projects by 2025

Antonio M. Romero Friday, 26 July 2024, 11:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The fight against drought is one of the priorities of the Diputación de Málaga, the provincial authority. For this reason, small municipalities will receive 11.8 million euros next year for projects that will enable better use to be made of water. This funding will be provided by the Plan de Concertación, the main annual programme of the provincial institution and essential for municipal coffers.

In its ordinary session in July, the Diputación has initially approved this Wednesday unanimously -PP, PSOE, Vox and Con Málaga- the provincial plan of assistance and cooperation (Concertación) for 2025, endowed with 39.5 million euros, which represents an increase of five per cent on the amount of the current year. This plan is aimed at the 86 municipalities of the province with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants and the two autonomous local entities (Bobadilla Estación and Estación de Gaucín-El Colmenar). It also includes a fixed allocation of 150,000 euros for localities with a population of between 20,000 and 25,000 inhabitants: currently Torrox and Nerja.

Of the total amount of the plan, almost 30 per cent - 11.8 million - will be allocated to programmes related to the improvement of water cycle infrastructures and measures that contribute to saving water resources. The aim is to improve storage capacity, supply networks and to have greater control of the flow to prevent or avoid water leaks, as well as to apply measures that contribute to extreme savings in water consumption.

"Given the drought situation we are suffering, it is essential that priority is given to the implementation of actions that contribute to alleviating this serious problem," said the president of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado.

Digitised counters

In this respect, the Concertación offers some twenty programmes related to the integral water cycle so that local councils can take part in some of them. Thus, in addition to works related to the improvement of water supply or sewerage and treatment, measures such as the digitalisation of the control of water distribution and consumption are also included.

Thus, according to Salado, the installation of almost 6,000 digitalised meters is planned; the replacement of some 38,000 metres of pipes for the drinking water supply and 5,000 metres of the sewage network; innovative programmes for the improvement of irrigation systems in parks and gardens or the use of mulching and xeriscaping techniques so that, on the one hand, the plants consume less water and, on the other, the most suitable species for the climatic conditions of the province are chosen.

Environmental education and training activities on water resources are also planned, as it is "important not only to raise awareness but also to provide the population with advice on how to save water".

Unconditional funds

The largest percentage of the Plan de Concertación (40 per cent), 15.9 million, will be devoted to the implementation of works, supplies, services and technical assistance programmes, while the remaining 30 per cent, 11.8 million, will be unconditional funds that the local councils can use to balance their accounts or for the expenditure they consider most appropriate.

After the initial approval, a declaration period will be opened in case any municipality considers it necessary to modify any of the programmes it has applied for, and the final approval of the plan will be given at the plenary session in December, when the 2025 budgets will also be approved.

At the plenary session in April, Malaga provincial authority approved the multi-year provincial assistance and cooperation plan for the next five years (2025-2029), with a total of 204.3 million euros, which is some 26 million euros more than the funds allocated for the period 2020-2024, an increase of 14.5 per cent.

Of the overall amount of 204.3 million euros, 39.8 million euros will be allocated in 2025, and this amount will be maintained in 2026. In 2027 and 2028, 41.2 million euros will be allocated each year, rising to 42.2 million euros in 2029.