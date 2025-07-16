Youth arrested in Malaga for blackmailing minors by threatening to publish photos and videos of a sexual nature

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested in Malaga province on suspicion of sextortion of minors. The police are aware of five victims, whose trust the suspect managed to gain. He convinced them to start sending him sexual photos and videos and threatened to publish them if they stopped.

The police were informed of the case after the mother of one of the girls reported it. The investigation launched in 2023 linked the events to a similar case in Torremolinos. Through this and the discovery of two social media profiles, more victims were located in Cordoba and Barcelona.

The suspect was arrested at the end of June. His case is being handled by the juvenile prosecutor. Upon the search of his home, the police seized a tablet, a computer and two mobile phones.

Recommendations to avoid falling into sextortion

The police have established specific steps to follow in order to avoid becoming a sextortion victim, such as being rationally suspicious and aware that the information uploaded on the internet or provided to third parties is no longer under the individual's control.

For this reason, it is important to properly set up privacy on social media profiles and, when faced with inappropriate content, report it to the platform or the authorities. It's also important to verify that contacts are genuine, avoid sharing personal information with strangers and, above all, not share photos or videos in intimate situations.