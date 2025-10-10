Seven ways to enjoy the long 'puente' weekend without leaving Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:42 Share

The 'Puente del Pilar' long holiday weekend provides a great opportunity to enjoy the attractions of Malaga province. For three days (Monday 13 October being a public holiday in the Andalucía region in lieu of the actual day on Sunday), there is plenty to choose from to kickstart the autumn season for outings. Although daytime temperatures in some municipalities may be around 25C, in many inland towns and villages (especially in the more mountainous areas), the maximum temperature will barely exceed 20C. This opens the door to autumn getaways and excursions. Many fireplaces are starting to be lit in traditional inns and restaurants and the bellowing of deer in rut can be heard in some places. Here are seven autumn plans to enjoy the Pilar long weekend without leaving Malaga province.

A different woodland walk

Zoom Hikers view the Candelabro Spanish fir. J.A.

Take a walk among the most unique trees in Andalucía: the Spanish fir (pinsapo). This is a privilege both for those who live in the Costa del Sol province and for those who visit. In the Sierra de las Nieves National Park and also in the natural area of Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja, there are several approved hiking trails. Some of them are simple and practically flat that even children can do safely, such as the Paseo de los Pinsapos and the Cueva del Agua trail, and then there are some more challenging ones. Here's a list with degrees of difficulty.

Alto Genal, before the appearance of the 'copper forest'

Zoom One of the sculptures that inhabit the streets of Pujerra. J.A.

There are still three or four weeks left before you can fully enjoy the so-called 'copper forest', where the ochre colours of the leaves of various deciduous tree species predominate in some parts of the Serranía de Ronda and Sierra de las Nieves. Still, this does not mean that this October holiday weekend is not a good time to visit this part of the province. What's more, you'll be able to see the first dried leaves that have fallen and the unique greenery of the chestnut trees while enjoying trails such as the 'enchanted forest'. There will also be fewer people around, making it easier to visit quaint villages such as Parauta, Pujerra, Cartajima and Igualeja, among others. In recent years, these villages in the Alto Genal (the mountainous part of the Genal valley) have been filled with sculptures, murals and other craft items, which have become an added attraction to make the most of visiting this mountainous area.

Riverside walks

Zoom Route along the Ventilla stream. J.A.

Unlike other recent autumn seasons, this one was preceded by a very rainy spring, which has made it possible for many rivers and streams, despite the lack of rainfall during the summer season, to offer some very enjoyable walks right now. It is worth keeping in mind that the leaves from poplars and other riverside botanical species are beginning to fall around this time of year. It can be a good time to take some riverside walks, such as those along the Turón river in El Burgo, the Ventilla stream in Arriate, the Pasarelas del Genal (suspended footbridges along the Genal river, starting from the San Juan bridge between Algatocín and Genalguacil) or the footpaths around the villages of Estación de Jimera and Estación de Benaoján, among others. In most cases, these are flat and well-signposted routes.

The bellowing of red deer stags and the roaring of male fallow deer

Zoom File image of bellowing deer. SUR

Deer are a key player in the soundtrack of autumn in this part of Spain, a ruminant mammal that, during the rutting season, has the males emitting a call to attract the attention of any females. There are several places in the province where they can be heard right now and even seen, albeit from afar. Nowadays, there are active tourism companies such as RF Natura that organise activities and experiences to ensure you don't miss out on hearing these deer up close. More information here .

Migratory birdwatching

Zoom Migratory species can be observed in the wetland environment. J.A.

The United Nations' World Migratory Bird Day is, as suggested by its title, a worldwide event, celebrated twice every year on the second Saturday in May and October. This year, WMBD falls on 11 October, a good excuse to visit the various observatories and viewpoints set up in Malaga province to observe the migrating birds and other native species. There are also some organised events, such as an easy hike in Fuente de Piedra that goes to the Charcón stream, starting at 6pm (more information by calling: 952 735 016).

Have an a-maze-ing adventure in a labyrinth

Zoom Laberintus Park. SUR

With milder temperatures than in summer, it is a great time to head out with the family to visit the two maze complexes that, as of this Puente del Pilar weekend, will be open in Malaga province. The first of these has been open since the beginning of this year in the town of Humilladero (Laberintus Park), between Antequera and Fuente de Piedra. The second officially opens this Friday 10 October in the town of Arriate, near Ronda, although it will not officially open to the public until Monday 13th, a public holiday across Andalucía. In the latter case, the walls of the maze are made of cypress trees. In fact, it is the third largest in Europe in terms of size (the first in Spain to be created in the Victorian style). It will also feature a cactus garden of approximately 3,000 square metres and pedal cars for children to rent.

Fairs and festivals

Zoom Mule fair in Arenas. Turismo Costa del Sol

This long weekend also coincides with several special events in Malaga province. There is plenty to choose from: from patron saint fairs, such as those in Ojén, Fuengirola and Nerja, to themed festivals such as Villanueva de Tapia's livestock fair, Arenas' mule festival, 'Pasión Bandolera' in El Burgo (harking back to the times of banditry), Fiesta en el Aire in Arriate and Oktoberfest in Torre del Mar and Alfarnate. There will also be some pilgrimages, such as the Virgen del Rosario in Benalauría, or even the cultural week in Totalán, among other possibilities.