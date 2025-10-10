Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town becomes an open stage for the festival. SUR
Creativity and hospitality festival returns to Serranía de Ronda town

Fiesta en el Aire takes place this weekend in Arriate, offering 20 concerts, market stalls, food and exhibitions

Tony Bryant

Arriate

Friday, 10 October 2025, 09:47

The popular Fiesta en el Aire (festival in the air) is taking place once again in the Serranía de Ronda town of Arriate this weekend (Friday 10 to Sunday 12 October), a festival described as "a collective manifestation of identity, creativity and hospitality".

The town, nestled in the Ronda mountain range, becomes an open stage where music, art, gastronomy and public participation merge in a cultural gathering that has been running for almost 20 years. Offering more than 20 concerts (including jazz, flamenco, pop and country music), street performances, parades, workshops and painting and photography competitions, this event has been recognised as a festival of tourist interest by the provincial authority, reflecting the town's open and festive character.

The main stage will offer concerts by Tomasito, Triana, Gordo Master, Something About Tsunamis and Molestando a los Vecinos, among others.

The streets of this town are colourfully decorated for the occasion and filled with market stalls offering a wide variety of artisan and traditional products; while numerous participatory activities and competitions are held for all age groups. There are also plenty of food stands offering cuisine typical of the area made with locally produced ingredients.

The festival, which also serves as a showcase for artists to present their creations, is officially inaugurated at 7pm today (Friday).

