Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Food and drink

Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town

Torre del Mar is hosting its annual German beer festival this Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 11:40

Oktoberfest is coming to Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October.

The German beer festival is taking place on Avenida Toré Toré with local bars and restaurants participating in the popular annual event and starts at 1pm on both days.

The two-day programme will include live music, shows and activities for all ages, with tributes to groups such as El Último de la Fila and Maná, among others on two stages.

Click here for further information and a full programme.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  2. 2 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  3. 3 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  4. 4 Fourth straight defeat for Malaga CF as red card sparks total second-half meltdown
  5. 5 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  6. 6 Virtual reality brings Titanic Experience to the heart of Seville
  7. 7 Moving to Spain? 7 questions that could save you money
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol bar raises 2,000 for local breast cancer charity
  9. 9 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  10. 10 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town

Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town