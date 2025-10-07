Oktoberfest comes to eastern Costa del Sol town

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 11:40 Share

Oktoberfest is coming to Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October.

The German beer festival is taking place on Avenida Toré Toré with local bars and restaurants participating in the popular annual event and starts at 1pm on both days.

The two-day programme will include live music, shows and activities for all ages, with tributes to groups such as El Último de la Fila and Maná, among others on two stages.

