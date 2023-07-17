Seven arrested after police discover marijuana plantations hidden inside properties spread across Malaga province Guardia Civil Operation Dope investigations and drug raids focused on Carratraca, Coín, Mijas, Fuengirola and Alhaurín el Grande

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Police in have taken down a huge drug network in Malaga that used properties throughout the province to hide multiple indoor marijuana plantations

Dubbed operation Dope, Guardia Civil busted marijuana labs inside homes in Carratraca, Coín, Mijas, Fuengirola and Alhaurín el Grande. Seven people were arrested and another three were investigated for crimes against public health, belonging to a criminal organisation, fraud, and falsifying documents.

The police investigation began at the start of the year, when Guardia Civil officers discovered intelligence about some foreigners who had acquired a property in the municipality of Carratraca that could be used as a marijuana growing house.

Police then discovered that it was part an alleged criminal network composed of people from several European countries, and that they had installed several indoor cultivation laboratories in homes in other towns in Malaga, investigators said.

Police seized 21,590 euros in cash, 305 marijuana plants, 16.1 kilograms of marijuana buds, 74 grams of hashish and seven vehicles in the raids.