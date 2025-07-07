Scabies threat to mountain goats in Malaga province: hunting plan rolled out in 60 areas to help prevent disease spread

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Monday, 7 July 2025, 15:23 Compartir

The ibex (mountain goat) is one of the most characteristic species in Malaga province. However, this highly valuable endemic species has for decades been facing a serious parasitic disease caused by scabies. This almost globally distributed parasite affects numerous mammals and causes skin lesions, progressive weakening and, in many cases, the animal's death.

For this reason, the general directorate of forestry and biodiversity of Andalucía's regional government (the Junta) has declared a new period of temporary hunting emergency with the aim of strengthening the control and monitoring of scabies in ibex populations. This measure, published in the Junta's official gazette (BOJA), will be extended during the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 hunting seasons in "response to the persistence of the disease in several Andalusian areas and the need to protect both biodiversity and the population balance of one of the most emblematic species of our wildlife".

Although control measures have been applied since the end of the 1980s, it was not until 2004 that a law allowed hunting emergency zones to be formally declared as a preventive and containment tool for epizootic diseases.

After assessing the proposals presented by the provincial delegations of Granada, Jaén and Seville and the departments of environment and biodiversity, the Junta has agreed to extend the territorial scope of these special areas of action to new municipalities. The new declaration includes municipalities belonging to the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz, Granada, Jaén, Malaga and Seville.

The strategy focuses mainly on reducing the density of specimens, which limits contact between animals and therefore the spread of the parasite. The elimination of animals showing visible symptoms of scabies is necessary, as well as the application of selective hunting criteria aimed at balancing the populations.

Live capture

The live capture of infected specimens for their treatment and recovery in specific facilities as well as the preventive capture of healthy specimens destined for reservoir enclosures that guarantee the survival of the species in optimal health conditions are also included. The corresponding authorities will be taking samples for analytical studies and carrying out population censuses in the different provinces to evaluate the proportion of infected animals.

As an exceptional measure and always under veterinary prescription, the administration of anti-parasitic products will be allowed on hunting grounds where the disease is present. This intervention will be carried out in a controlled manner, using medicated feed distributed at selected points, protected from access by domestic livestock and other wild species.

In addition to reducing the prevalence of scabies, these actions seek to improve the general health of the population by means of habitat management, food and water supply and adaptation of the stocking rate. The resolution also regulates fundamental aspects of hunting management, such as the use of tags on slaughtered game, and the treatment and disposal of animal by-products not intended for human consumption.

The Junta 'reiterates its firm commitment to the preservation of wildlife and the protection of ecosystems'

This measure will remain in force until the end of the 2026/2027 season, although it may be suspended early if it is no longer deemed necessary. In addition, the Junta reminds game owners and hunting staff of their legal obligation to immediately report any signs of scabies in ibex to the authorities.

With this action, the Junta "reiterates its firm commitment to the preservation of wildlife, the protection of natural ecosystems and the guarantee of responsible, sustainable hunting management based on scientific and health criteria". The collaboration of administrations, sector professionals, environmental officers and citizens is key to the success of these measures.

The areas in Malaga included in the temporary hunting emergency are: Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almogía, Álora, Alozaina, Alpandeire, Antequera, Ardales, Arriate, Benahavís, Benalmádena, Benaoján, Campillos, Canillas de Aceituno, Canillas de Albaida, Cañete la Real, Carratraca, Cartajima, Casarabonela, Casares, Coín, Colmenar, Cómpeta, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas del Becerro, Burgo (El), Estepona, Faraján, Frigiliana , Gaucín, Genalguacil, Guaro, Igualeja, Istán, Jimera de Líbar, Jubrique, Júzcar, Marbella, Mijas, Monda, Montecorto, Montejaque, Nerja, Ojén, Parauta, Periana, Pujerra, Ronda, Salares, Sedella, Teba, Tolox, Torremolinos, Valle de Abdalajís, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva del Trabuco and Yunquera.