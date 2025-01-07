Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The winning wine and winery. SUR
Ronda wine sees off competition from 31 others in Malaga to be the Junta&#039;s top choice
Ronda wine sees off competition from 31 others in Malaga to be the Junta's top choice

Coming out tops in the blind tasting, the red wine from the Huerto de la Condesa winery is made with 50% Grenache and Syrah grapes

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 11:40

A wine from Ronda has been chosen to represent the Junta de Andalucía. It is a red wine called Los Cipreses 21, produced by the Ronda winery Huerto de la Condesa, which was selected in December by a tasting committee of the regulatory council of the Malaga designation of origin brand (DOP), which in turn includes the Sierras de Málaga wines.

"The selection was made by means of a blind tasting procedure among 32 other wines from the Sierras de Málaga DOP, all aged for over12 months", explained Agustín Millán, who is in charge of the winemaking processes at this winery. He also pointed out that Huerto de la Condesa is one of the most recent wineries in Ronda to launch its wines on the market. "Our philosophy is to make Mediterranean wines with Mediterranean grape varieties, fundamentally with Garnacha grapes, which is one of the varieties that, until now, has been less used within the DOP area here despite being a fruit that handles the soil well", he said.

This wine is produced using 50/50 Garnacha and Syrah grape varieties, "a typical blend used both in Spain and in France." Millán continued: "The Garnacha variety gives it red fruit and an agile passage, while the Syrah gives it mainly black fruit, spices and a somewhat more powerful structure, which compensates for the lightness of the Garnacha."

The winery said it is is very proud to be able to represent Andalucía's regional government, marking "a milestone in its [the winery's] brief history", also highlighting the support of the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority through the Sabor a Málaga brand.

