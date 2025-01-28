Serranía de Ronda village opens its free-to-visit chestnut museum on a regular basis

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 09:39 Compartir

Pujerra, a small village in the Genal valley area of Malaga province's Serranía de Ronda, will open its chestnut museum and interpretation centre on a regular basis. It is a space that was inaugurated in 2021 and that was previously only opened on an ad hoc basis. Therefore, as explained by the town hall, it will now be possible to visit the facilities from Friday to Sunday, in the mornings, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, by appointment.

The space, in a renovated house in the centre of the village, revolves around this crop and its importance in the locality and its economy.

The opening hours of the chestnut museum will be Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 2pm. The telephone number for appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays is 641 625 220. Visits are free of charge.