Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The museum is located in the centre of the village. SUR
Serranía de Ronda village opens its free-to-visit chestnut museum on a regular basis
Heritage

Serranía de Ronda village opens its free-to-visit chestnut museum on a regular basis

The interpretation centre, which used to open on an ad hoc basis, will now be open on three mornings every week and on two other days by appointment

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 09:39

Pujerra, a small village in the Genal valley area of Malaga province's Serranía de Ronda, will open its chestnut museum and interpretation centre on a regular basis. It is a space that was inaugurated in 2021 and that was previously only opened on an ad hoc basis. Therefore, as explained by the town hall, it will now be possible to visit the facilities from Friday to Sunday, in the mornings, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, by appointment.

The space, in a renovated house in the centre of the village, revolves around this crop and its importance in the locality and its economy.

The opening hours of the chestnut museum will be Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 2pm. The telephone number for appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays is 641 625 220. Visits are free of charge.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province reservoir at just 21.7% of its capacity set to receive one-million-euro facelift
  2. 2 Plans for new private hospital on Costa del Sol advance
  3. 3 Costa del Sol's Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David
  4. 4 Benalmádena Costa cultural space ready to reopen after 'vital work' comes to an end
  5. 5 Malaga CF lose back-to-back games after throwing away one-goal lead at home
  6. 6 Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
  7. 7 Spain drawn against Brazil and Czechia in Billie Jean King Cup
  8. 8 Malaga's María Torres clinches second Karate Premier League gold
  9. 9 Juanmi Carrión's strike helps Antequera CF strengthen their lead at the top
  10. 10 Record-breaking athletics event lights up Antequera

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Serranía de Ronda village opens its free-to-visit chestnut museum on a regular basis