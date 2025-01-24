Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Electric scooter regulations come into force in Ronda from 31 January
Electric scooter regulations come into force in Ronda from 31 January

The new municipal bylaw stipulates several rules, including that riders must be at least 14 years old, cannot ride on pavements and face fines of up to 1,000 euros for using an electric scooter under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Vanessa Melgar

Vanessa Melgar

Friday, 24 January 2025, 14:38

Ronda will regulate the use of electric scooters and other personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) from 31 January, based on a new bylaw that the town council has drawn up. The councillor responsible for traffic, Jorge Fernández, accompanied by the chief inspector of the Local Police of Ronda, Miguel Aranda, mentioned this point when speaking to the press.

Fernández also insisted that this regulation is being implemented following public demand in response to various accidents (seven last year) in which PMVs were involved. "There will be information campaigns and information days in secondary schools, as young people are the main users of these vehicles," he said.

These vehicles may only be used by one person and circulate at a speed of no more than 25 kilometres per hour. They may not be parked at the front of buildings, entrances to buildings, on pavements, on pedestrian walkways or on elements such as street furniture.

Riders must wear a helmet and be over 14 years of age. They will also have to wear a white luminous device on the front and red on the back of their scooter. The use of a reflective waistcoat is recommended and riding under the influence of alcohol and drugs is prohibited. In the case of drugs or alcohol the fines can be up to 1,000 euros. Nor may users ride on pavements, pedestrian areas and inter-urban roads, nor on certain streets.

