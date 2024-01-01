Ronda puts an end to the expansion of bar and restaurant terraces to make it easier to get around

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Monday, 1 January 2024, 22:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Ronda has banned the extension of bar, cafe and restaurant terraces in busy areas of its town centre. The local council approved the move in a bid to make sure that some key areas are not overrun and that there is enough space for both pedestrians and traffic.

"This measure limits the expansion of existing terraces in areas of high traffic, having noted the high activity around hotels and restaurants and how many terraces there are, this means Ronda residents and visitors can walk through the area unhindered," councillor Jorge Fernandez said. "Of course, we support businesses and entrepreneurs, but we believe in a model of a friendly and accessible town for everyone, a town where it is easy to walk and stroll," he added.

The areas that will be affected by this measure will be Calle Virgen de los Remedios, Calle José Aparicio, Plaza del Socorro, Calle Nueva, Calle Pedro Romero, Plaza Carmen Abela, Plaza España, Calle Santa Cecilia, Plaza Duquesa de Parcent, Calle Comandante Salvador Carrasco and the first three stretches of Carrera Espinel or Calle La Bola, from the junctions with Calle Virgen de la Paz and Calle Naranja.

Con Ronda municipal spokesperson Fran Sancho, praised the measure, as did her PSOE counterpart Francisco Cañestro. "This is a very good decision," Sancho said, who called for more action to improve accessibility in the town. "When you can walk easily through a town, it improves the quality of life," he said.

"Ronda is marvellous, but we cannot saturate it, there are already streets that are very difficult to pass through," Cañestro said. "We are not removing any businesses, it only affects new requests for the extension of terraces," he added.