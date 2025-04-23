Ronda will add 1,000 more car parking spaces with two major developments involving a 16m-euro total investment

Ronda town hall plans to create approximately 1,000 new parking spaces in the coming months as part of an ambitious plan to improve urban mobility. This initiative responds to the growing need to ease parking pressure in the town, especially in areas where demand far outstrips supply. The plan envisages new builds at two key locations: the Barrio de San Francisco (part of the historic town centre) and the grounds of the former La Concepción military barracks that is currently a surface-level car park. In total, the planned investment amounts to 16 million euros.

Last Holy Tuesday, at Ronda council's monthly meeting, both the overall project idea and the preliminary plans were formally approved, after having been open to public consultation. This process ended without any objections being presented, which has allowed the town hall to move forward with proceedings. The next step will be the tendering of the work, a process that will result in the selection of the company or companies to be placed in charge of carrying out the builds. Ronda council has confirmed that it will award contracts that combine the construction with the concessionary rights to operate the car parks .

In the case of the car park in the San Francisco neighbourhood, this will involve an investment of 8.3 million euros. Thanks to the natural slope of the land, the project will include a seven-storey car park in a space spread over a total built area of 12,000 square metres. The design of the building will be semi-open, integrating architectural elements such as latticework on the façades, green spaces, exterior staircases and a structure that will favour natural ventilation and lighting. In addition, there will be a direct connection between Calle Marbella and Calle San Sebastian. The roof of the car park will function as a viewpoint overlooking the historic centre of Ronda and its fortified walls.

The second major car park project will be located on the site of the former La Concepción military barracks . A three-storey car park will be built there, with capacity for 484 vehicles and involve an estimated investment of 7.4 million euros. At ground level (currently open-air car parking), the space exceeds 4,500 square metres and this is where a large public square will be created that will serve as a new urban space for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike. The project will also include a restructuring of traffic in the area and improvements to the urban environment with the aim of beautifying and revitalising the area.

These actions are in addition to other plans previously announced by the municipal government team, led by mayor María de la Paz Fernández. These include the transformation of the old wholesale market, currently in disuse and located in the San Cristóbal district, which will be converted into a new parking area. With these measures Ronda council seeks not only to improve access and mobility around the town, but also to give new purpose to underused spaces, making a solid contribution to the sustainable development of this historic town and its famous gorge.