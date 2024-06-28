Protest group pushing for motorway to Ronda: 'At this rate, and if were are lucky, we will get it in 2100'

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The protest group Plataforma Autovía para Ronda YA, formed several years ago by three businessmen from Ronda committed to improving road links to the mountain town and the Serrania de Ronda, issued a statement on Thursday in which they accused the Junta de Andalucía of deceiving them regarding the plan for a future motorway link between Ronda, Campillos and Malaga.

Pedro Porras, one of the spokespersons for the organisation, spoke of the failure of the regional government's president, Juanma Moreno, and former minister of Public Works, Marifrán Carazo, to keep their promises. Porras also spoke of the group's meetings with Ronda's mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, and Junta's Malaga province delegate Patricia Navarro, in which "they promised us heaven".

"After so many deadlines and lies, we can say that they have deceived us again, just as previous governments did for years," said Porras, who explained that their protest group refused this week to meet with Navarro "to pose for the usual photo".

Porras criticised the fact that to date the regional government has only put out to tender the drafting of projects to widen only eight kilometres of this stretch of road: four from Malaga, continuing on from the Guadalhorce dual carriageway, and another four from Ronda towards Malaga city.

"They sell this as great news for the area with the tender for the drafting of two dual carriageway projects, which add up to only eight kilometres of the total of 70 kilometres needed to complete the dual carriageway to Malaga." Porras continued: "Where are the viability and environmental impact studies that they promised and announced with a great fanfare and whose completion date was to be August last year?" This project was previously announced by the Junta and put out to tender for around 200,000 euros.

"If there was any commitment we would already be talking about budgets and the deadlines would not have expired, only shortened. At this rate and if lucky, a dual carriageway will pass through Ronda and its mountain ranges onto Cadiz in the year 2100, when perhaps we will no longer have cars or hair. Neither governments nor citizens want to be living in misery, nor do we want lives to be lost on the roads. We citizens meet our obligations, which are to pay taxes, but the governing bodies and those who make up those governing bodies do not always fulfil their duties and this is one of those occasions. Please, don't call us any more for election campaigns or on politicians' visits to Ronda, it's not worth us wasting our time posing with you and listening to you telling lies," Porras concluded.

It should be noted that, more than six years ago, more than 5,000 people demonstrated in Ronda to demand a dual carriageway, organised by the protest group. It also collected more than 10,000 signatures of support.

On behalf of the Junta, the Junta delegate recently reiterated the regional government's commitment to this project and referred to the latest steps taken, that is the drafting of the road-widening project put out to tender for eight kilometres of dual carriageway.