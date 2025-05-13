A year without a single clue about Alejandro, the missing young man from Ronda

Irene Quirante Ronda Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 22:20 Compartir

More than a year has passed without the family of Alejandro Navarro hearing from him. The young man from Ronda, aged 26, has been missing since 3 May 2024 and those close to him are absolutely desperate for some news. "It hurts a lot, to be honest," his aunt, Nuria, told SUR. Yet, as complicated as this absence of news is, his loved ones are not giving up hope of being reunited with him again. "God willing he is well and that he returns soon, or that he calls us."

From the beginning the investigation pointed to his disappearance being a likely runaway by choice, although his family admits that they find it hard to believe that Alejandro left of his own accord, as he left no note or explanation for leaving. For this reason his aunt fears that he could have come to some harm and that this is the reason for his disappearance. Nevertheless, at home they cling to their faith and continue to struggle to find possible clues that could lead them to him.

The last time Alejandro was seen, according to his aunt, he was supposedly on his way to sign on for some farm work although, in the end, it seems that he did not get the job. That morning, according to Nuria's statement, the young man left home with very little. No backpack, not even carrying his mobile phone or ID card. "He only left with a sandwich and two soft drinks for work", she recalls.

Excited

The woman is convinced that, in the days preceding his disappearance, there were no strange conversations that made the family suspect that the young man had plans to leave home for good. On the contrary, says his aunt, he was excited to be earning some money so he could buy some shoes that he wanted. He has not been heard from since.

Ever since SOS Desaparecidos, Spain's missing persons charity hotline) issued an alert for Alejandro's disappearance, the family has received calls suggesting that he had been seen in various parts of Malaga province and also elsewhere in Spain. The family even searched for him months ago inside a well following a lead, but fortunately he was not there. The last sighting of him was in León, although it seems that it was another young man who resembled him. None of the subsequent appeals have been successful.

Family members did not go to the police station to report him as missing until two days later. According to Nuria, this is what they were advised to do, also because they kept hoping that, at some point, he would call them or just walk back through the front door at home. That is why the SOS Desaparecidos missing person poser states that 5 May was the last time he was seen by the family, despite the fact that 48 hours had already passed with no knowledge of his whereabouts.

It should be noted that the non-profit organisation always stresses the importance of reporting a disappearance as soon as it is noticed so that the alert can be activated immediately and all possible means are mobilised to find the person within the first few hours. In other words, there is no need for any period of time to elapse before reporting someone as missing.

Alejandro is 5'10" tall, weighs about 70 kilos and, until the time of his disappearance, had short black hair. He has green eyes and an athletic build. "If anyone sees him, please call; today it's him but you never know if it could be someone in your family," implores Nuria, who is eager to hug her nephew again.

If anyone knows where he is or can find him, they can call SOS Desaparecidos on 649 952 957 or 644 712 806. They can also call emergency services on 112, the National Police on 091, the Guardia Civil on 062 or the Local Police on 092.