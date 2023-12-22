Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The cheque is delivered to the cancer association. SUR
National Police in Ronda raise 10,000 euros for local cancer organisation
Charity

National Police in Ronda raise 10,000 euros for local cancer organisation

The money was raised during the force’s first Carrera Solidaria 091, a charity race held in aid of the Ayuca association

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Friday, 22 December 2023, 06:21

Compartir

The National Police in Ronda raised almost 10,000 euros during its first Carrera Solidaria 091, a charity race organised in aid of the Ayuca association. The cheque was handed to the organisation, which offers help to people with cancer and support for their families, on Wednesday (20 December) by Chief Inspector, Francisco Javier Cuéllar.

“The satisfaction has been threefold, because the race was well received in Ronda, it attracted many participants, and it raised lots of money for the association,” Cuéllar said.

The presentation was attended by Ronda sports councillor, Bernardo Crespo, who said, “Thanks to this initiative, the association will be able to continue helping people.”

The chief inspector explained that because of the success of this first edition, he hopes it will now become a regular event that will support different charities and associations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Town hall launches campaign to 'improve environmental quality of Benalmádena'

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad