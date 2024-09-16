Motorcyclist dies after accident on A367 Ronda road

SUR Malaga Monday, 16 September 2024, 10:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 37-year-old motorcyclist died in the early hours of this Monday morning (16 September) after leaving the road in the municipality of Cañete la Real in Malaga province, according to 112 Andalucía.

The incident happened when the victim was travelling on the A-367 road between Ronda and its junction with the A-357 (Campillos - Malaga), near Ardales and, for reasons being investigated, left the road on a bend at kilometre 21.

Guardia Civil officers and 061 health emergency health service staff attended and certified the biker's death at the scene of the accident, after hitting the crash barrier and falling down an embankment.