This is the Serranía de Ronda village selected as one of the most beautiful in Spain

Parauta in Malaga province's Serranía de Ronda area has been named as one of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

The Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain announced on Saturday 16 December the five new destinations added into the network, which will number 116 Spanish pueblos from 1 January 2024.

Parauta in the Serranía de Ronda has been included, along with Ampudia (Palencia), Comillas (Cantabria), and Trevejo and Trujillo (Cáceres).

All locations had to pass with at least 40 points in an audit, scored on the care of heritage, urban planning, the harmony of the municipality, cleanliness, conservation, traffic management, care of flora, and cultural activity. Currently only 20% of the municipalities that apply to enter the network make the grade.

Parauta joins Almonaster la Real, Baños de la Encina, Bubión, Capileira, Castellar de la Frontera, Frigiliana, Genalguacil, Grazalema, Lucainena de las Torres, Mojácar, Níjar, Pampaneira, Segura de la Sierra, Setenil de las Bodegas, Trevélez, Vejer de la Frontera, Zahara and Zuheros in Andalucía.

Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park

Parauta is a white village in the Serranía de Ronda that retains in its urban layout the memory of its Andalusian past, narrow and steep streets with houses with whitewashed facades and Arabic tile roofs. It encroaches into the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park, declared a Biosphere Reserve by Unesco, where the famous Valdecilla holm oak is located, a centenary specimen of more than three metres in diameter and impressive size. The village has become a popular destination for nature, which is also reflected in its gastronomy, with tomato soup or la olla, and typical products such as honey.

Visits throughout the year

Francisco Mestre, president of the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, said achieving the accreditation can boost the amount of visitors to a village significantly. "It's become a real Christmas present for the villages that pass the audit and then see in a very short time, the important meaning of carrying the name of the most beautiful village in Spain, which influences both the increase in seasonal visits, as well as the notable increase in international tourism," he said.

Throughout the year, these villages will be part of activities organised by the association in a mission to promote rural heritage, such as the successful Romantic Night, the Village of Wishes or the Ethnographic Encounters, he added.

'It's worth the trip'

"Tourists and visitors who visit our villages are looking for beauty, quality and authenticity and we cannot disappoint them," Mestre said. "Our network of the most beautiful villages is the best known and most followed by national and foreign tourists and the one that undoubtedly guarantees the visit of a village that has been worth the journey."