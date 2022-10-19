This small village in Malaga province is on The Times list of the loveliest in Spain The list of 20 also includes Setenil de las Bodegas and Castillo de Castellar in Cadiz province and Pampaneira in Granada

British newspaper The Times has included Genalguacil in Malaga province on its latest list of the prettiest villages in Spain. This small village nestles in the heart of the Genal Valley and has art in its DNA thanks to its Art Encounters, which take place every two years and have turned it into an outdoor museum. It can now also boast of being fifth on the Times list.

The list of Spain’s loveliest villages is made of 20 places with fewer than 15,000 inhabitants and which stand out for their history, architecture, gastronomy, culture and art.

As well as Genalguacil, this year’s list includes Agulo (La Gomera), Alcudia (Mallorca), Almonaster la Real (Huelva), Pampaneira (Granada) Lucainena de las Torres (Almería), El Castell de Guadalest (Marina Baixa), Morella, (Castellón), Tazones (Asturias), Setenil de las Bodegas (Cadiz), Mirambel (Teruel), Bagergue (Lleida), Bulnes (Cabrales), Cudillero (Asturias), Valverde de la Vera (Cáceres), Teguise (Lanzarote), Castillo de Castellar (Cadiz), Alcalá del Júcar (Albacete), Urueña (Castilla y León) and Potes (Cantabria).

Genalguacil, which can be reached from Malaga in a little under two hours, is a typical Andalusian white village with 400 inhabitants. It is in a beautiful location in the Serranía de Ronda, surrounded by forests of pines, cork oaks and chestnuts.

It was back in 1994 that the mayor of the time, Fernando Centeneo, had the idea of giving Genalguacil a place of its own in the world of art. Artists come and stay for two weeks in August every other year, and leave their creations for the village when they depart. It is now home to sculptures, murals, installations and other works of art, and the Fernando Centeno Contemporary Art Museum, which houses those pieces which would deteriorate if they were displayed outdoors.