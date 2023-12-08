Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Famous town built into rock face in Spain declared a &#039;tourist municipality&#039; of Andalucía
Tourism

Famous town built into rock face in Spain declared a 'tourist municipality' of Andalucía

The official declaration is only given to prominent destinations that see a high number of people visit all year round

La Voz de Cádiz

Setenil de las Bodegas

Friday, 8 December 2023, 13:15

The small town of Setenil de las Bodegas in Cadiz province has been declared a Municipio Turístico (tourist municipality) of Andalucía at the request of the regional ministry of tourism.

The official declaration recognises this pretty location, famous for its cave houses built into an overhanging rock face, as a prominent destination that sees a high number of people visit it all year round.

Related articles

Iznájar in Cordoba province was the last destination to be awarded the distinction; there are 38 other Andalusian locations that already have the title.

By having this recognition, these destinations can access lines of aid to subsidise expenses and investments that involve improving public spaces for the purposes of tourism.

