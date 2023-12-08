Famous town built into rock face in Spain declared a 'tourist municipality' of Andalucía

La Voz de Cádiz Setenil de las Bodegas Friday, 8 December 2023, 13:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The small town of Setenil de las Bodegas in Cadiz province has been declared a Municipio Turístico (tourist municipality) of Andalucía at the request of the regional ministry of tourism.

The official declaration recognises this pretty location, famous for its cave houses built into an overhanging rock face, as a prominent destination that sees a high number of people visit it all year round.

Iznájar in Cordoba province was the last destination to be awarded the distinction; there are 38 other Andalusian locations that already have the title.

By having this recognition, these destinations can access lines of aid to subsidise expenses and investments that involve improving public spaces for the purposes of tourism.