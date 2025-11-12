Man arrested for killing his ex-wife's boyfriend and dumping the body in Serranía de Ronda

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 10:03 Share

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the death of the 42-year-old man from Cordoba province, whose body was found half-naked and with obvious signs of violence in the municipality of Alpandeire in Malaga province's Serranía de Ronda. The suspect, who ended up confessing, is the ex-husband of the victim's girlfriend. The three of them had lived together in Gaucín for some time, together with the former couple's underage children.

The body was discovered on the A-369 road in the direction of Alpandeire, on the night of 2 November. Once the Guardia Civil identified the corpse, they found out that he had recently started a relationship with a woman and had moved into her home.

According to sources, the crime took place while the victim, his girlfriend and the suspect lived together. The latter offered his ex-wife's boyfriend to take him to the train station in Gaucín.

On the way, he reportedly drove to a secluded spot and killed the man, hitting him numerous times on the head and back with a blunt object - a type of wooden club. Then, according to the Guardia Civil, he moved the body to the boot of his car, which he had previously covered with plastic.

The investigation states that the suspect did not dispose of the body straight away. First, he went to his home, where he left the car parked. Later, he disposed of the victim's body in an isolated spot in Alpandeire.

During the investigation, the police found that the suspect owned a vehicle whose characteristics coincided with the one used to dispose of the body. Using this as evidence, the police arrested him on 6 November.

Inside his home and car, they found further evidence and biological remains. In addition, he had disposed of the victim's clothes and the plastic he had used to cover the car in a rubbish bin.

Crime confession

Cornered by the evidence that pointed to him, the suspect ended up confessing. The police found the murder weapon in a warehouse in Gaucín. The perpetrator had also used the victim's mobile phone after killing him and before throwing it in an overgrown area.

On Sunday, 9 November, the court ordered provisional imprisonment without bail. The case remains mostly confidential and the only detail that has been revealed is that the man is being initially investigated for the crime of murder.