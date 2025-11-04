Body with signs of violence found abandoned on roadside in Serranía de Ronda village

The Guardia Civil has opened a new investigation into the discovery of another abandoned body in Alpandeire, specifically next to a road in this municipality in the Serrania de Ronda, according to sources close to the case. This is the third lifeless body found in less than 24 hours in the province of Malaga.

The discovery of the male body was made on Sunday when the police and the medical services were alerted. On arrival, they found the body in a ditch with apparent signs of violence.

The judicial committee also arrived at the scene, and proceeded to remove the body for its subsequent transfer to Malaga for an autopsy to be performed.

Police are also investigating the discovery of another body which was abandoned on Monday, at around midday, on the quay of the Puerto Banús boat refuelling depot in Marbella. According to the various sources consulted by SUR, the deceased was deposited there while still alive by the occupants of a semi-rigid boat who had their faces covered. However, on the arrival of medical personnel, the man - as yet unidentified - was already dead.

At almost the same time yesterday, the Guardia Civil was also alerted to the discovery of another body in the sea, near an area of rocky breakwaters, on the Mezquitilla beach, in Algarrobo to the east of Malaga city. SUR understands it is that of a foreign woman.