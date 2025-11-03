Woman's body is found in difficult to access area of Costa del Sol beach

Eugenio Cabezas Algarrobo Monday, 3 November 2025, 17:19 Share

A macabre discovery was made this Monday on La Mezquitilla beach, in Algarrobo to the east of Malaga city, on the Costa del Sol. The Guardia Civil and the judicial authorities are working on the recovery of the body of a woman found at midday in an area of rocky breakwaters.

After the alarm was raised, members of the police force and emergency medical services were called to the scene. However, the body was lifeless. According to SUR sources, the victim was a foreign woman.

For the moment no further details have been released about the cause of death or the circumstances in which it may have happened.

The emergency services have recently been searching the local area for a 57-year-old woman from Torrox who disappeared last Sunday after leaving her home on a bicycle.